Kate Spade Bags Start at Just $59 at This Secret Sale, and No, That's Not a Typo
The holiday sales, like the ones happening this Presidents Day weekend, can feel like a vast, never-ending sea of deals — so much so that it becomes hard to navigate them. Literally. Where do you start? What is even worth buying? Well, we're here to throw you a buoy that'll safely guide you in the direction of one of the most important Presidents Day events: Kate Spade's surprise sale.
Sure, surprise might be in the name, but for shoppers who know, it shouldn't be a huge surprise to hear that the prices at this secret Kate Spade sale are incredibly good. Shoppers who are new to the Kate Spade surprise sale world might be in for a shock, however, because the discounts are so good, you'll probably think it was all some sort of site error. You better believe your eyes, because the prices you see online are the real deal.
Buy It! Kate Spade Staci Cardcase on a Chain, $59 (orig. $159); surprise.katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel, $149 (orig. $399); surprise.katespade.com
Right now, there are hundreds of Kate Spade bags just begging to be scooped up. And while yes, you'll also find clothing, shoes, and accessories, we thought we'd highlight the totes, the clutches, and the wallets because that's what the brand is best known for.
If you're in dire need of a new everyday tote, this pebbled leather bag is a no-brainer. It has two large open-top compartments that keep all your things organized, a zippered closure to securely hold everything in place, and a removable crossbody strap for hands-free carrying.
For a serious steal, you can also snag this adorable $65 mini camera bag embossed with Kate Spade's iconic logo. It makes for the perfect going-out bag, with four slots for credit cards (or cash), an interior big enough to hold an iPhone 12 Max, and a crossbody strap for easy wearing. There's also this classic backpack that's $230 off or this satchel that's $270 off (and nope, those are not typos).
We know the deals on a holiday weekend can be a lot to manage, but Kate Spade's secret sales are always a joy to shop because there's so much cute stuff and the prices are darn good. Check out more bags below.
Buy It! Kate Spade Glitter On Mini Camera Bag, $65 (orig. $265); surprise.katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Love Shacket Heart Purse, $239 (orig. $349); surprise.katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Lizzie Medium Flap Backpack, $129 (orig. $359); surprise.katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Darcy Large Satchel, $159 (orig. $429); surprise.katespade.com
