There's a Secret Way to Score Kate Spade Handbags and Accessories for Cheap — but Not for Much Longer
Designer handbags usually cost a pretty penny due to their luxurious materials, expert craftsmanship, and the fact that they're built to last you for, well, ever. But we'll let you in on a little secret: There's a way to score leather goods for less from one of the most popular labels out there. It's all thanks to the Kate Spade Surprise Sale that's happening right now!
This sale is so under-the-radar that you won't see it advertised on the brand's website, which means the only way to access it is to click here to get to the landing page. You'll find over 100 Kate Spade purses, wallets, clothing items, shoes, and accessories at mega discounts — we're talking up to 75 percent off. The deals are so good, you'll have to see them to believe them.
If you're heading back to the office and have been on the hunt for the perfect new carryall, we recommend adding this sleek and spacious satchel to your cart. It's on sale for under $100 and comes in black, beige, and white. For a night out on the town, scoop up this mini sunshine yellow bucket bag that's $250 off, or this colorful chevron camera bag that's 71 percent off.
As for the Kate Spade clothing and shoe deals, we're eyeing this cherry red shirtdress that reminds us of something Meghan Markle would wear (not to mention, it's $280 off!), as well as these adorable square-toe sandals for 53 percent off.
There's no promo code required to get these savings, so all you need to do is add your favorite styles to your cart and check out. The deals expire on Thursday, August 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET, so if you've been waiting for a reason to buy yourself a Kate Spade purse, now's the time to do it.
Scroll down to shop our favorite designer styles from the Kate Spade Surprise Sale before prices go back up tomorrow.
Buy It! Eva Small Bucket Bag, $79 (orig. $329); katespade.com
Buy It! Kourtney Chevron Camera Bag, $79 (orig. $279); katespade.com
Buy It! Patrice Satchel, $99 (orig. $359); katespade.com
Buy It! Staci Large Continental Wallet, $79 (orig. $229); katespade.com
Buy It! Picnic in the Park Small Tote, $119 (orig. $229); katespade.com
Buy It! Eyelet Tie-Waist Shirtdress, $119 (orig. $399); katespade.com
Buy It! Cambrey Sandals, $79 (orig. $169); katespade.com
