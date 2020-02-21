You Can Shop Kate Spade Handbags for 50% Off Right Now

Image zoom

Kate Spade is getting ready for spring in a big way, and you’re not going to want to miss out. For a limited time only, you can shop select handbags on sale for 50 percent off. We’re not joking: You can scoop up some of the brand’s most beloved styles for half-off! There are 21 different accessories to choose from, including wallets that start as low as $56.

Whether you’re looking for a cute new tote for both the office and weekends or a spring-ready crossbody bag for girls night out, there’s something for everyone at Kate Spade’s Best Springtime Deals sale. We especially can’t wait to get our hands on this sophisticated leather top-handle satchel, on sale for $233 off its original price, and this chic and versatile satchel that doubles as a crossbody bag for just $164. To score these discounts, just be sure to enter the code SOGOOD at checkout.

If you’re looking to refresh your springtime handbag collection for less, then scroll down to check out five of our favorite picks from the Kate Spade sale, or see more must-have styles for 50 percent off at Kate Spade now.

Buy It! Suzy Large North South Tote, $149 with code SOGOOD (orig. $298); katespade.com

Buy It! Hayes Street Snake-Embossed Brennen Crossbody Bag, $99 with code SOGOOD (orig. $198); katespade.com

Buy It! Grove Street Caley Satchel, $125.50 with code SOGOOD (orig. $359); katespade.com

Buy It! Sylvia Slim Continental Wallet, $55.50 (orig. $158); katespade.com

Buy It! Cameron Street Lottie, $164 (orig. $328); katespade.com