Kate Spade Sale Styles Are an Extra 50% Off Right Now — Here’s What to Shop

Image zoom

Attention, Kate Spade lovers! If you’ve been looking for a reason to treat yourself to some of the brand’s chic and feminine pieces, well, you’re in luck: Kate Spade is hosting a massive Spring’s in Bloom Sale, and everything in its sale section is an extra 50 percent off with the code HISPRING. We’re not joking when we say these deals are way too good to pass up.

There are hundreds of styles to choose from (740 to be exact), including clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, and of course, some of its most-coveted handbags. The pieces we’re eyeing include this flirty graphic blossom print dress that’s a whopping $226 off, these trendy gold linear spade earrings that are now less than $30, and this gorgeous sunshine yellow leather satchel that’s now only $105.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But the Kate Spade purse we’re most excited to score on sale is this convertible camera bag-like crossbody that’s marked down to just $70 right now. Its rectangular silhouette has two zip-around compartments that feature multiple pockets for storing your essentials. The attached gold chain strap can be doubled to carry it as a shoulder bag or let loose and slung across your body. It’s crafted from smooth Italian leather that gives it a hint of luxe while still being practical enough for everyday use. It’s one of those bags you’ll continue to carry for years, making it a worthy contender in your collection and a great gift for Mother’s Day.

Image zoom Kate Spade

Buy It! Izzy Small Convertible Crossybody, $70.50 with code HISPRING (orig. $248); katespade.com

Though our current everyday style consists of mostly loungewear, we’ll be using this Kate Spade sale as an opportunity to refresh our spring wardrobes. We could all use a little extra happiness right now, so go ahead and treat yourself to some new Kate Spade pieces while you can save hundreds of dollars.

This amazing discount expires on April 13 at midnight PT, but don’t wait too long to make the move on your favorites, because styles are selling out quickly.

Image zoom Kate Spade

Buy It! Floral Smocked Dress, $122 with code HISPRING (orig. $348); katespade.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Margaux Medium Satchel, $104.50 with code HISPRING (orig. $298); katespade.com

Image zoom Kate Spade

Buy It! Heritage Spade Linear Earrings, $29.50 with code HISPRING (orig. $98); katespade.com

Image zoom Kate Spade

Buy It! Floral Satin Skirt, $83.50 with code HISPRING (orig. $248); katespade.com

Image zoom Kate Spade

Buy It! Party Hearts Diamond Scarf, $20.50 with code HISPRING (orig. $58); katespade.com

Image zoom Kate Spade

Buy It! Romy Medium Backpack, $119.50 with code HISPRING (orig. $398); katespade.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.