There Are Just a Few More Hours to Shop Hundreds of Kate Spade Handbags on Major Sale

Paying full-price for anything these days isn't necessary. We're always patiently waiting for really good deals to come around, especially on coveted styles from Kate Spade. If you've been waiting for a reason to treat yourself to one of the brand's gorgeous bags, now's the time to do it: Kate Spade is offering 30 percent off all full-price styles, including handbags, wallets, clothing, accessories, and more. The only catch? This incredible deal ends tonight.
Out of hundreds of styles to choose from, we managed to choose just 10 of our favorites, and they're all featured below. If your handbag collection could use a pop of color for spring, we suggest this sunshine yellow bucket bag and this peachy-pink satchel, which are both $90 off. We're also eyeing this adorable straw shoulder bag that reminds us of a picnic basket.
As for fashion finds, we love this floral ruffle midi dress that's a whopping $150 off and these chic platform wedges that are now less than $140. With Mother's Day just around the corner, now's a great time to order something pretty for your mom, too.
To get 30 percent off, simply add any full-priced style to your cart, enter the code SILVERLINING at checkout, and watch your total drop. It's that easy! Don't hesitate to buy a new purse before the clock strikes midnight ET tonight — that's when the code expires.
Scroll down to shop our favorite styles from Kate Spade's huge spring sale before it's too late!
