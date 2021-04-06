There Are Just a Few More Hours to Shop Hundreds of Kate Spade Handbags on Major Sale

Paying full-price for anything these days isn't necessary. We're always patiently waiting for really good deals to come around, especially on coveted styles from Kate Spade. If you've been waiting for a reason to treat yourself to one of the brand's gorgeous bags, now's the time to do it: Kate Spade is offering 30 percent off all full-price styles, including handbags, wallets, clothing, accessories, and more. The only catch? This incredible deal ends tonight.