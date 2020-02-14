Kate Spade’s Presidents Day Weekend Sale Has Crossbody Bags for Only $85

Image zoom

Get your credit cards ready because Kate Spade is kicking off Presidents Day weekend in the best way possible! Now through February 17, shoppers can enjoy up to 60 percent off sale items and 25 percent off full-priced items during the brand’s Sale on Sale event. Whether you’re looking for a brand new handbag to carry for spring or a statement-making pair of earrings for a special occasion, this is one sale that you don’t want to miss over the long weekend.

First things we’re adding to our carts? This lilac crossbody bag for just $85, this pink and black floral-print midi dress for nearly $300 off the original price, and this pavé “Love” pendant necklace for only $33. Of course, there’s much more where that come from — shoppers can choose from over 600 styles on major markdown. Just be sure to enter the code LONGWKND at checkout to take full advantage of this incredible offer.

If you’re not sure where to start, scroll down to check out six of our favorite Kate Spade sale styles that are on even deeper sale. They’ll help get your holiday weekend shopping cart going and your wardrobe ready for the spring season ahead.

Buy It! Kate Spade Abbott Small Satchel, $94.80 with code LONGWKND (orig. $278); katespade.com

Buy It! Kate Spade Say Yes “Love” Pavé Mini Pendant Necklace, $33 with code LONGWKND (orig. $78); katespade.com

Buy It! Kate Spade Izzy Small Convertible Crossbody Bag, $84.60 with code LONGWKND (orig. $248); katespade.com

Buy It! Kate Spade Floral Chiffon Midi Dress, $209.40 with code LONGWKND (orig. $498); katespade.com

Buy It! Kate Spade Reflecting Pool Cluster Studs, $24.60 with code LONGWKND (orig. $58); katespade.com

Buy It! Kate Spade Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet, $79.20 with code LONGWKND (orig. $188); katespade.com