You’ve Got Less Than 48 Hours to Score an Exclusive Deal on Kate Spade Handbags
Buying a Kate Spade purse is an investment, but one worth making. Crafted from luxurious materials with pretty, feminine details, each bag is built to last for years. So the fact that you can get an exclusive deal on a Kate Spade bag right now is pretty exciting.
We've teamed up with the designer label for our first-ever PEOPLE Shopping Event, a three-day extravaganza that's packed with beauty, fashion, and lifestyle deals just for readers. For a limited time, Kate Spade is offering 20 percent off practically everything on its website when you enter our promo code PEOPLE20 at checkout. Shoppers, take note: This discount cannot be used on sale items, and there are some exclusions. But you've basically got free reign to grab most anything you fancy from Kate Spade for less. So go wild!
The first place we're starting? The new arrivals section, obviously, in search of the trendiest styles for summer. Some of our favorites include this cherry red gingham-print midi dress that's now less than $240, this boxy wicker satchel that's $80 off, and these chic platform white leather sneakers for only $100. We also adore this classic blush pink Kate Spade tote that you can snag for under $200 right now.
This exclusive Kate Spade promo code expires on Friday, May 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT, which means there are less than 48 hours to take advantage of it. Again, now's a really great time to make that investment in a designer bag.
Scroll down to shop nine of our favorite Kate Spade styles while you can get them for way less.
Buy It! Kate Spade Sam Gingham Wicker Medium Satchel, $318.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $398); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Mini Gingham Smocked-Bodice Dress, $238.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $298); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade All Day Large Tote, $182.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $228); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Spencer Zip-Around Continental Wallet, $150.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $188); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Smile Small Shoulder Bag, $206.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $258); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $102.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $128); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Precious Pansy Drop Earrings, $54.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $68); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Nicola Twistlock Medium Convertible Crossbody, $238.40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $298); katespade.com
