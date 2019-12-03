Everyone From Meghan Markle to Taylor Swift Loves Personalized Necklaces — and You Can Get Your Own for Just $35 Today

Image zoom

Meghan Markle has her “M” and “H” initials necklace. Kylie Jenner has her “STORM” rings. Whether paying homage to their partner or spelling out their child’s name, celebs are clearly huge fans of personalized jewelry. Yet the trend isn’t reserved exclusively for the rich and famous. In fact, there are tons of customizable jewelry options out there for every price point. The latest super affordable monogrammed piece comes from Kate Spade New York — right now, the brand’s One In A Million Initial Pendant is available for just $35 at Nordstrom, 40 percent off its original price.

The no-frills gold pendant is beloved by hundreds of Nordstrom shoppers for its simple elegance. “It looks like a high end piece of fine jewelry,” wrote user Brwy in one of its over 650 five-star reviews.

Some shoppers point out that its versatility makes it the perfect gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list: “My son got this necklace for his girlfriend and she loves it,” user KatBel wrote. “Good quality for the price and very cute!”

Others say they bought the necklace for themselves with the initial of someone special. “I bought an ‘M’ for my son’s name, and plan to buy more if we have more children,” wrote user Smo87.

And as if the One In A Million pendant weren’t great enough on its own, it bears a striking resemblance to one worn by Taylor Swift in her “Delicate” music video, which might just up its cool factor even further.

Thanks to this major markdown, there’s never been a better time to invest in a piece that you (or another recipient) will surely cherish forever. To ensure you get the pendant for the discounted price, order yours by the end of the day on Monday, December 2, before Nordstrom’s Cyber Sale comes to a close.

