Kate Spade New York paid tribute to its late founder through the brand’s social media channels on Tuesday in the wake of her shocking and sudden death.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” the message read. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

Spade, 55, was found dead in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide, PEOPLE confirmed. Police say she was found hanging from a red scarf Tuesday morning in her bedroom at her Park Avenue home. The scarf had reportedly been tied to her door.

A housekeeper discovered her, according to a police source, and Spade apparently left a suicide note, though its contents are not known at this time.

The designer and her husband, Andy Spade, founded Kate Spade New York in 1993, and turned the line into a hit with its iconic, colorful handbags. Eventually, Kate Spade New York expanded into other accessories and clothing, ultimately turning into a billion dollar brand. Spade sold her ownership stake in her company in 2007.

Tapestry, Inc. bought Kate Spade in July 2017 for $2.4 billion.

“I needed a break and I really wanted to raise my daughter [Frances, now 11],” Spade told PEOPLE in 2016. “People asked me, ‘Don’t you miss it?’ I really didn’t. I mean, I loved what I was doing, but I didn’t miss it as much as I thought I might.”

Eric Workum/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Spade is survived by her husband of 24 years and her 13-year-old daughter, Frances.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).