Kate Spade New York Stores Will Honor Late Founder with Touching Window Display

To pay homage to its founder, Kate Spade, who died on Tuesday from apparent suicide, all Kate Spade New York stores will honor her with a new window display.

According to a source, stores will remove all signage and product from their window and replace it with a poster of the company’s statement following her death, which was posted on Instagram.

The statement reads: “Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed. Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

According to the source, all US stores will change their signage on Wednesday, with international stores to also follow suit. The brand’s website also features the message prominently on the homepage.

The company was told to pause all emails to customers, all digital advertising and paid social and search content and refrain from posting on the brand’s social media accounts for the time being, which includes their influencer partners.

Kate Spade died at her Manhattan home on Tuesday, leaving behind her husband (of 24 years) and business partner Andy Spade and their 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade.

The husband and wife duo launched their namesake business in 1993, turning their simple handbag business into the booming $2.4 billion empire.

The company was sold to Liz Claiborne, Inc. (which renamed itself after Kate Spade New York) in 2006, when both Kate and Andy stepped away from the brand. In 2017, it was sold to Coach, Inc. (now known as Tapestry).

Kate spent her time away from design raising her young daughter and told PEOPLE in 2016, “I needed a break and I really wanted to raise my daughter [Frances],” Spade said. “People asked me, ‘Don’t you miss it?’ I really didn’t. I mean, I loved what I was doing, but I didn’t miss it as much as I thought I might.”

In 2016, the couple was ready to launch a brand new accessories brand, Frances Valentine. And to differentiate herself with her first company, Kate legally changed her name to Kate Valentine Spade. “I thought it was important to distinguish who I am now,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m the same person, but there’s a difference.”

Following the news of her death many celebrity fans and Kate’s family members including niece The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan and brother-in-law comedian David Spade, wrote touching tributes on social media.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).