Kate Spade New York Teams with Crisis Text Line to Provide Health Workers Counseling amid Coronavirus

Kate Spade New York is doing its part to help protect the mental health of the medical professionals working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic sweeping across the United States.

The New York-based fashion brand has partnered with Crisis Text Line to provide doctors, nurses and other health care workers across the country with complimentary, 24/7 access to crisis counseling and emotional support.

“While direct aid in the form of medical equipment and financial support for hospitals is critical right now, equally as important, but often overlooked, is the human needs that medical professionals have,” Kate Spade New York said in an official release. “We are partnering with Crisis Text Line to provide crisis counseling and emotional support for our doctors and nurses so they can continue fighting for our lives.”

“To our doctors, nurses and emergency responders who are all there for us 24/7: we’re going to be there for you 24/7, too. If you’re in crisis, text TOGETHER to connect with a trained crisis counselor in the US,” the brand added in a statement on Instagram.

Kate Spade New York also committed to donating $100,000 to the Crisis Text Line to help support the cause and spread awareness to medical professionals who are dealing with anxiety, stress, fear, isolation or other difficult emotions during the pandemic. Its parent company, Tapestry, has also donated $2 million to the N.Y.C. Department of Small Business Services to provide relief to small businesses in New York City affected by the pandemic.

“The donation will fund a program to provide targeted mental health support to doctors and nurses who are feeling the immediate, and ongoing, effects of the heavy stress as they face this crisis head on,” the brand said.

For those who aren’t medical professionals but are looking to help, Kate Spade New York is encouraging its customers to go to the Crisis Text Line’s website to either donate if able — however big or small — or apply to become a volunteer crisis counselor. “We see your grief and loss and we want to help,” the Crisis Text Line said in a statement on Instagram.

Kate Spade New York has been supportive of mental health initiatives after its founder, the late designer Kate Spade, tragically died by suicide after suffering from anxiety and depression in 2018. She was 55.

On the one-year anniversary of Spade’s death Kate Spade New York announced it has completed its $1 million pledge to support suicide prevention and mental health organizations.

The Kate Spade New York Foundation donated $200,000 to The Jed Foundation (JED), which works to protect emotional health and prevent suicide in teens and young adults by partnering with schools and colleges to improve education and awareness programs, the brand said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. Kate Spade New York also matched donations made to JED by the public up to $100,000.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The brand also donated $250,000 to the Crisis Text Line in June 2018, the Fountain House (a nonprofit that works to improve the lives of people living with serious mental illnesses) in February 2019 and to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services (which provides free mental health, substance use disorder and suicide prevention services) in May 2019.

In addition to its donations, Kate Spade New York is committed to promoting employees’ mental wellbeing. Since Spade’s death, the company established an ongoing Mind, Body, Soul program for employees in offices around the globe, which provides resources for overall wellness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.