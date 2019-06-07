Kate Spade’s Husband Shares Moving Tribute to Late Designer: ‘Heaven Is Lucky to Have You’

Just over one year after Kate Spade‘s tragic death by suicide, her husband and business partner Andy Spade is honoring her memory by planting a tree outside of the house he shares with their daughter, Frances Beatrix, 14.

On Thursday — one day after the anniversary of the designer’s death at the age of 55 — Andy, 56, shared an Instagram tribute to his late wife.

“Dear Katy, this tree is for you,” he began, captioning a photo of a Christmas tree. “Bea and [I] are planting it outside of our big window to keep your magical spirit and energy close to us everyday. It will bless our new home in California and radiate your essence 365 days a year.”

Andy continued by thanking Kate for “all of the wonderful gifts you gave me over the years.”

“For your beauty, intelligence and grace under pressure,” he wrote. “For your boundless generosity, unflappable honesty and kindness to all living things. For your strength, courage and conviction to your ideals. For your belief in me and so many others. For your infectious laughter and sharp wit.”

He added: “There was never a dull moment with you. Through the peaks and valleys and alleyways we serpentined through together you were always there. We grew up together, helped raise one another yet vowed to retain our innocence as best we could. You taught me that modesty is always the best policy, to see the good in everyone and to stand up for the crazy and less fortunate.”

Andy Spade and Kate Spade

Andy went on to call his late wife “my best friend, my confidant, my partner in life, business and mischief. The ying to my yang and the zig to my zag.”

“We played ping pong with ideas,” he wrote. “You were and still are my Superwoman. I hope you know how many people you inspired through the example you set in the way you lived and the work you created.”

He concluded by writing: “You were and still are my favorite poem. I can’t tell you how grateful I am for all you have given me and so many others. May your bright, multicolored spirit shine down on us everyday. Heaven is lucky to have you but please know you are truly missed by us still here on earth.”

Since Kate’s death, Andy has posted multiple images on Instagram in tribute to his late wife.

In September, he posted an photo of a garden hose and a red plant, writing, “Reminding myself to stay the course of beauty for her.”

One month later, in October, he shared another photo of a Christmas tree, writing, “4 months. Aluminum foil and cardboard star. Store bought bow. Planting a Christmas tree in my yard so I never forget the beauty of her.”

Kate was found dead by suicide in her New York City apartment on June 5, 2018. Andy revealed on the day of her death that she was in treatment for depression and anxiety.

“Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy,” he said in a statement.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.