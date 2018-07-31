Kate Spade's Husband Pays Tribute to Late Designer as He Opens Up About 'Difficult Time'

Andy Spade is celebrating Christmas in July for his late wife.

In an Instagram tribute posted late Monday, Andy shared a message about designer Kate Spade nearly two months after her tragic death.

“She was born Christmas Eve, 1962,” Andy, 55, wrote. “She loved the Midwest, the desert, and the city. I was lucky enough to have dear friends let my daughter and stay at their home through a difficult time.”

He continued, “This tree was standing alone beside the house so we ordered those multicolored, old fashioned lights from Amazon or Target and another dear personal friend gave me a really Iong extension cord and Bea and I cut a star out of the cardboard box the lights came on and wrapped it in Reynolds wrap (TM) like we do every Christmas.”

Alongside the heartfelt note, Andy shared a photo of the small tree, brightly lit-up amid the desert background.

Kate, whose iconic brand made her name synonymous with style, died by suicide at age 55 on June 5, 2018.

Andy — whose brother is comedian David Spade — said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time, “Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world. She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”

The couple had been married for 24 years and shared one daughter Frances Beatrix, 13. The duo co-founded Kate Spade New York in 1993, sold the company in 2006, and launched Frances Valentine in 2016.

Before Kate’s death, Andy was reportedly shopping for his own apartment. “Kate and Andy were having relationship problems,” a source told PEOPLE in June.

“They both had lawyers and were divorcing,” another insider told PEOPLE. “But they hadn’t filed yet.”

Andy denied this allegation in a statement to PEOPLE. “We were not legally separated, and never even discussed divorce,” he said. “We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how … We loved each other very much and simply needed a break.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.