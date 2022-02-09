Kate Spade Has a Valentine's Day Gift Guide With Hundreds of Gems — Including These 4 Adorable Picks
There's no such thing as the perfect Valentine's Day gift — all that really matters is that it comes from the heart. That being said, knowing your significant other's fashion love language is key. We'd venture to guess that if you clicked on this article, you or someone special is a Kate Spade fan — and if so, you're in luck. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day gift guide has treats and trinkets that will make their (or your) heart skip a beat, and prices start at just $9.
Kate Spade is known for its bright colors, whimsical prints, and practical accessorizing designed with an infusion of the fantastical. The brand's overall aesthetic lends itself perfectly to the pinks, purples, and reds of Valentine's Day — and not to mention a heart print or two.
For Valentine's Day, the brand has curated a gift guide full of perfectly precious jewelry, accessories, bags, and more. The guide is conveniently organized by price, so you can shop with your budget in mind. There are gifts under $50, gifts under $100, and some splurge-worthy gifts, too. Options include Valentine's Day pajamas, delicate jewelry, sneakers, and much more.
Out of the hundreds of incredible gifts on offer, we found four perfect presents that work for just about any Valentine — and any budget.
Buy It! Kate Spade Heart Apple AirPods Case, $55; katespade.com
One favorite is this adorable heart-shaped case for Apple AirPods, which would pair nicely with a romantic playlist. The case fits first-generation AirPods and features a key ring hook to keep it close by.
Buy It! Kate Spade Mini Hearts Stainless Steel Tumbler, $19.95; katespade.com
If you're on a budget and your special someone enjoys a bit of practicality with their romance, this heart-flecked tumbler is the way to go. It's something everyone can use, the pattern is as cute as it gets, and it's a designer Valentine's Day gift for under $20.
Buy It! Kate Spade Mini Hearts Long PJ Set, $118; katespade.com
If you're looking to get a bit cozy, the Kate Spade mini hearts PJ set could speak to you. The set is made of 100 percent cotton, and the color story and print make them an ideal Valentine's Day lounge look. Buy a pair for yourself, for them, or for both of you — you could even go a little bananas and buy them for your entire Valentine's Day BFF slumber party, if that's your vibe.
Buy It! Kate Spade Vale Sneakers, $128; katespade.com
Another great V-Day pick (that you might want to keep for yourself) are these sneakers — think of them as the perfect white pair of kicks, but with a Valentine's Day twist. If you just so happen to be single this year, buy a pair for your bestie and suggest a bro-mantic coffee date and walk in the park.
Remember: Love comes in many different forms, and the Kate Spade Valentine's Day gift guide has got them all covered — and there's still time to get them ahead of the holiday. Shop our faves above, some additional gems below, or head to the Kate Spade website and shop it all.
Kate Spade Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50
Kate Spade Valentine's Day Gifts Under $100
- Petal Flower Key Fob, $88
- Spencer Cardholder Wristlet, $98
- Heritage Spade Flower Huggies, $58
- Spencer Metallic Zip Jewelry Case, $78 (orig. $98)
- Multi Hearts Oblong Scarf, $98
- Pizza My Heart Studs, $58
