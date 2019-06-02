Deal Alert! Kate Spade Is Selling Its Most Popular Handbags for as Low as $99 Today

There’s a reason we love Kate Spade so much — one of them being for its selection of insanely gorgeous, feminine-silhouetted handbags that come at pretty affordable prices (affordable in the designer handbag world, that is). Another thing we love? When the luxe label gives us a chance to score some of its most popular styles for less, which is happening right now. For two days only, Kate Spade is offering up to 60 percent off some of its best-selling handbags. Yes, we’re serious.

Looking for a gift for a recent grad? The Jackson Street Hayley is a cute, compact zippered tote that’s crafted with multiple pockets to help keep those resumes and business cards organized — plus, it’s on sale for only $99. If you have a larger load to carry, you’ll definitely want to scoop up the Jackson Street Kristine while you get can it for a whopping $200 off. Its sophisticated structure is elongated, making it a great tote bag if you’re lugging around a laptop or tablet.

If you’re in the market for a classic over-the-shoulder bag, the Jackson Street Colette will be your winner, even more so because it’s 57 percent off right now. Or treat yourself to this roomy Jackson Street Small Octavia satchel that can carry practically everything you need for just $129. To get any of these four-bestsellers for this cheap, all you have to do is enter the promo code PERFECT at checkout. This crazy-good deal ends June 4, so you’d better move quick if you want to take full advantage of it.

Buy It! Kate Spade Jackson Street Hayley, $99 with code PERFECT (orig. $258); katespade.com

Buy It! Jackson Street Colette, $129 with code PERFECT (orig. $298); katespade.com

Buy It! Jackson Street Small Octavia, $129 with code PERFECT (orig. $298); katespade.com

Kate Spade

Buy It! Jackson Street Kristine, $129 with code PERFECT (orig. $328); katespade.com