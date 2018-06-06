As the fashion industry mourns the loss of the late designer Kate Spade, who died from apparent suicide at her Manhattan apartment on Tuesday, many fans of both Kate Spade the person as well as the brand are sharing their memories of the designer. Spade’s niece, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, shared a video of her aunt dancing with her husband of 24 years, Andy Spade, while her brother-in-law, comedian David Spade, shared photos from happier times with the designer as well, saying that he “still can’t believe it.” And according to both family members, and many other stars who have shared their thoughts, Kate was funny — really funny — which is exactly how she wanted to be remembered.

“If you’re as honest and fair as you can be, not only in business but in life, things will work out,” Spade said in an interview with Glamour for her 2002 Women of the Year honor. “I hope that people remember me not just as a good businesswoman but as a great friend — and a heck of a lot of fun.”

And she made that ever more clear during her acceptance speech at the ceremony, which Glamour shared a video of on Tuesday. The designer thanked not only her husband, but everyone else that had an impact on the brand’s success.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

“I first want to thank Julie [Bowen, who presented her award], so much, and Glamour Magazine, not just for the award but honestly all of the support that they’ve shown to our company since we started. Big thanks to everyone in my company who I wish was standing next to me cause they’re as deserving as I am of this award. And most in particular, to my husband and I promise if he was a woman I would drag him up here but I won’t embarrass you, Andy.”

Spade was honored for her whimsical designs, feminine aesthetic and overall creativity. In a tribute to the designer that’s played before her speech, women shared their love for her designs, and Leonard Lauder, the chairman of Esteé Lauder, who launched her fragrance line, shared his admiration for her as well. “She’s good business woman, and if she knows what women want, we want to be with her,” he said.

Bowen, who presented Spade with the Women of the Year award, shared a shot of herself and Spade from the ceremony, writing, “I was lucky enough to introduce Kate at the Glamour Awards years ago . It was incredibly meaningful to be asked by someone whom i admired as a business woman, style icon and whip-smart wit. My heart goes out to her entire hilarious, creative and loving family.”