Two weeks after her June 5th suicide death at her Manhattan home at age 55, legendary accessories designer Kate Spade will be laid to rest later this week in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the Kansas City Star, a funeral Mass for the late style icon, will be held at 3 P.M. local time this Thursday, June 21st at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church. The church holds additional meaning to the family as it’s the same one Spade’s grandparents were married at, according her father, Frank Brosnahan.

An obituary on Dignity Memorial highlights Spade’ career along with her devotion to those around her, including her daughter, husband and even animals.

“Loyal almost to a fault, Katy could be counted on to support her friends and family in times of trouble without question or judgment. Her sense of humor was one of her most enduring and charming qualities. Her quick and infectious laugh still resonates in the minds of all who knew her.”

The obituary continues, “Katy will always be remembered lovingly for her conscientiousness and empathy. She loved animals. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter and sister. Katy was kind beyond words to describe. She will be dearly missed by those who knew her and by the millions she inspired.”

Spade’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the ASPCA or to Wayside Waifs, which is Kansas City’s largest no-kill animal shelter.

The day after her death, Spade’s husband and business partner, Andy Spade, said in a statement to PEOPLE that his wife had suffered from depression for years before her suicide.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world,” he said. “She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”