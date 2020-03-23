Everything at Kate Spade Is 40% Off, Including Sale Items

The Friends & Family Sale is back — shop handbags and accessories starting at just $15

By Kami Phillips
March 23, 2020 03:01 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Even during times of social distancing, Kate Spade is giving us a reason to look cute. Through April 1, shoppers can enjoy 40 percent off sitewide during Kate Spade’s Friends & Family Sale. This not only means that the newest, cutest, and trendiest spring pieces are on major markdown — all of Kate Spade’s sale section is included in this incredible deal as well!

Besides picking up some seriously stylish handbags — like a heart twist lock shoulder bag for just $167 — we’re also shopping for comfy styles that are perfect for lounging and working from home. First things we’re adding to our shopping cart? Ultra-cozy fuzzy slippers on sale for just $35 and an adorable pajama set for only $33.

Don’t forget to check out the amazing selection of jewelry and accessories on sale too, like a stylish smartwatch for $171 off its original price and cute cat huggie hoop earrings for just $15. There are even discounted tech accessories, like this floral-print laptop sleeve to keep your computer both pretty and protected. Just be sure to enter the code FORYOU at checkout to receive the Friends & Family Sale discount.

Scroll down to shop our six favorite finds on sale now at Kate Spade.

Buy It! House Cat Mouse Huggies, $14.40 with code FORYOU (orig. $48); katespade.com

Buy It! Nicola Twistlock Medium Shoulder Bag, $167.40 with code FORYOU (orig. $398); katespade.com

Buy It! Spade Clover Capri PJ Set, $33 with code FORYOU (orig. $78); katespade.com

Buy It! Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Scallop Smartwatch 2, $160.80 with code FORYOU (orig. $335); katespade.com

Buy It! Sabilla Slippers, $35.40 with code FORYOU (orig. $98); katespade.com

Buy It! Floral Collage Universal Laptop Sleeve, $36 with code FORYOU (orig. $85); katespade.com

