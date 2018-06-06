Kate Spade‘s accessories brand Frances Valentine, launched 10 years after she stepped away from her namesake handbag company Kate Spade New York, paid tribute to the late designer one day after her death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our dear friend and founder, Kate Valentine Spade, who will remain in our hearts forever,” the brand wrote in an Instagram post alongside a black-and-white photograph of Spade.

Kate Spade New York also paid tribute to its late founder through the brand’s social media channels Tuesday in the wake of her shocking and sudden death.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” the message read. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

Spade, 55, was found dead in her New York City apartment of an apparent suicide Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed. A housekeeper discovered her, according to a police source.

Desiree Navarro/WireImage

In a statement, Spade’s family reportedly said they were “devastated by today’s tragedy.”

“We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly,” they said. “We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Spade, née Katherine Noel Brosnahan, founded her namesake label with her husband Andy Spade in 1993. (They share a 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix.) Thanks largely to her colorful handbags, the company rose through the years to billion-dollar prominence even as she sold her ownership stake in 2006.

Angela Pham/BFAnyc.com/REX/Shutterstock

In 2016, she returned from a years-long fashion hiatus to launch a new accessories, handbag and shoes brand, Frances Valentine, named after her daughter.

“I needed a break and I really wanted to raise my daughter,” she told PEOPLE. “People asked me, ‘Don’t you miss it?’ I really didn’t. I mean, I loved what I was doing, but I didn’t miss it as much as I thought I might.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).