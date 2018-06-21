Kate Spade’s father, Earl “Frank” Brosnahan Jr., has died. He was 89.

Brosnahan died Wednesday night, less than 24 hours before his daughter’s funeral on Thursday, according to a family statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that Katy’s father, Earl F. Brosnahan, Jr. (Frank), passed away last night at age 89. He had been in failing health of late and was heartbroken over the recent death of his beloved daughter. He was at home and surrounded by family at the time of his passing,” the statement read.

“He was especially proud of his wife, children and grandchildren,” the statement added.

Brosnahan is survived by his second wife Sandy, who was bedside when he died, three brothers, a sister as well as five children and eight grandchildren, including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan and Spade’s 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix.

Frank, who was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and was a lifelong resident, served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from the University of Miami in 1949, after which he returned to Kansas City to work in in the family construction business, which he eventually took over from his father Earl F. Brosnahan, Sr. and his mother Helen Rose Brosnahan (née Mottin).

In addition to being an avid tennis player and a charter member of the Carriage Club in Kansas City for more than 50 years, Frank took up golf and was a great lover of his two Yorkshire Terriers.

News of his death comes two weeks after Spade’s June 5th suicide death at her Manhattan home at age 55.

On Monday, it was announced that the Frances Valentine designer would be laid to rest on June 21 in her hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Redemptorist Church.

Her father Frank last told the Kansas City Star that the church held special meaning to the family as it’s the same one Spade’s grandparents were married at.

Kate’s husband Andy and brother-in-law David were seen walking into the church together.