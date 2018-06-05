Kate Spade, 55, Found Dead in N.Y.C. Apartment from Apparent Suicide

Designer Kate Spade was found dead in her N.Y.C. apartment of an apparent suicide, PEOPLE confirms.

She was found hanging by a housekeeper in her Park Avenue home and apparently left a note, though officials don’t know what the note said and are not divulging more information at the time.

Kate Spade, née Katherine Noel Brosnahan, was the designer behind her successful namesake label, Kate Spade New York.

Founded in 1993 with her husband, David Spade, the brother of actor David Spade, the line began by designing its infamously colorful handbags before expanding into other accessories and clothing, ultimately turning into a billion dollar brand. Tapestry, Inc. bought Kate Spade in July 2017 for $2.4 billion.

After selling her ownership stake in her company in 2006, she embarked on another designer adventure with the accessories brand, Frances Valentine in 2016.

She’s survived by her husband of 24 years and her 13-year-old daughter, Frances.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).