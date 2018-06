Born December 24, 1962, in Kansas City, Missouri, Kate Spade made the move to New York City in 1986 after graduating from Arizona State University. She started out as a temporary assistant on a Mademoiselle photo shoot and eventually climbed the masthead to accessories editor, which fueled her desire to start her own business.

In 1993, she launched a small, eponymous line of handbags that, by 1996, was a $5 million business. According to a 1996 PEOPLE profile, some of Spade’s bestsellers were still designs from her first collection. “If you can’t keep wearing the things in our line,” she said, “then we feel we made a mistake.” Eary fans included Sandra Bullock, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista.

Here, the designer shows off her flagship New York City store in 1996.