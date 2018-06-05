Bethenny Frankel, Chelsea Clinton, More Celebrities React to Kate Spade's Suicide at 55

Tuesday morning, it was reported that Kate Spade, née Katherine Noel Brosnahan, was found dead at 55 from apparent suicide in her N.Y.C. apartment, and the fashion world is reeling from the tragic loss.

The designer founded her namesake brand in 1993 with husband Andy Spade (brother of actor David Spade), and sold the company in 2007. In 2016, she began another accessories brand, Frances Valentine, named for her 13-year-old daughter.

As the news broke, celebrities and fashion insiders shared tributes to the prolific designer, who was known for her colorful bags and accessories. On Twitter, Lena Dunham called Spade “more than a designer,” and said “she had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike.” She added, “My heart breaks for her family.”

Many people, including fashion influencer and designer Nicolette Mason and former Glamour editor in chief Cindi Leive also shared the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Kate Spade with her Glamour Women of the Year award in 2002. Getty

Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) June 5, 2018

Poor @katespadeny to be in so much pain. Success doesn’t make you happy. True love & peace does. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) June 5, 2018

My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college. I still have it. Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) June 5, 2018

Very saddened to hear about the passing of Kate Spade. Mental illness does not discriminate and can happen to anyone with any circumstances. I hope she has found peace ❤️ — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) June 5, 2018

I loved @katespadeny’s beautiful and whimsical fashions. So sad. Prayers to her family. — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) June 5, 2018

Heartbroken to hear about Kate Spade. I hope she can be remembered for her legacy of creating a world of whimsy and making simple things feel special and beautiful. If you or a loved one are struggling with mental health, please know you don't have to do it alone | 1-800-273-8255 — nicolette mason (@nicolettemason) June 5, 2018

Saddened by the news of the passing of Kate Spade. Such an iconic woman. — Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) June 5, 2018

Depression does not discriminate and comes without warning. RIP Kate Spade. Love to her family. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 — josh groban (@joshgroban) June 5, 2018

SO HEARTBREAKING. She always had so much light. RIP Kate. And prayers to your family. https://t.co/uWrQy8X1MM — Joe Zee (@mrjoezee) June 5, 2018

Kate Spade & her brand have always been so kind to me the past couple years & I’m crushed to hear about her passing. Suicide isn’t “the easy way out” and shouldn’t be mocked. My heart goes out to her family & team today 😭💕 — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) June 5, 2018

Grieving for the family of Kate Spade, breakthrough designer and woman of style and substance. Pls write down this number and use it if you or someone you love is in danger. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255). — Cindi Leive (@cindi_leive) June 5, 2018

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).