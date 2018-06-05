Bethenny Frankel, Chelsea Clinton, More Celebrities React to Kate Spade's Suicide at 55

Tuesday morning, it was reported that Kate Spade, née Katherine Noel Brosnahan, was  found dead at 55 from apparent suicide in her N.Y.C. apartment, and the fashion world is reeling from the tragic loss.

The designer founded her namesake brand in 1993 with husband Andy Spade (brother of actor David Spade), and sold the company in 2007. In 2016, she began another accessories brand, Frances Valentine, named for her 13-year-old daughter.

As the news broke, celebrities and fashion insiders shared tributes to the prolific designer, who was known for her colorful bags and accessories. On Twitter, Lena Dunham called Spade “more than a designer,” and said “she had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike.” She added, “My heart breaks for her family.”

Many people, including fashion influencer and designer Nicolette Mason and former Glamour editor in chief Cindi Leive also shared the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

Kate Spade with her Glamour Women of the Year award in 2002.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

