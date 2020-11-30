Shop

Kate Spade Secretly Launched a Surprise Cyber Monday Sale with Handbags Up to 75% Off

Prices start at just $19

By Kami Phillips
November 30, 2020 06:30 PM
Credit: Kate Spade

Just when we thought Cyber Monday deals couldn’t get any better, Kate Spade secretly dropped a surprise sale right under our noses — and believe us when we say, you’re not going to want to miss out on this one.

For today only (November 30), you can score up to 75 percent off hundreds of covetable Kate Spade handbags, wallets, jewelry, clothing, and more. Prices start at just $19, and with deals this good, we wouldn’t blame you for getting everyone on your holiday gift list something from this incredible sale. Not only that, but Kate Spade is offering up Bundle Deals on select styles so you can save even more on classic handbags, wallets, and wristlets — including this adorable floral-print mini tote and matching wristlet bundle for $119. Just be sure to enter the promo code MAKEITTWO at checkout.

As if shopping Kate Spade’s Surprise Cyber Monday sale for up to 75 percent off wasn’t amazing enough, the brand also included a special daily deal on this gorgeous Greta Court Penny Tote, now just $59! Complete with a zip-top closure and sparkly bottom, this classic tote with a twist is perfect for fitting all of your daily essentials like your wallet, keys, lipstick, umbrella, and even a tablet or small laptop.

Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Greta Court Penny Tote, $59 (orig. $199); katespade.com

With only mere hours left to shop this Cyber Monday sale, you’ll likely want to start adding your favorites to your shopping cart ASAP. First things we’re scooping up? This chic top-handle satchel for $129, a pair of pretty pearl drop earrings on sale for $20, and this embossed leather wallet for a whopping $106 off its original price. Of course, we can’t resist adding this timeless tweed jacket for $208 off to our shopping carts, either.

Scroll down to shop these and more of the best Cyber Monday handbag deals from Kate Spade before the sale ends tonight.

Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Laurel Way Crossbody, $79 (orig. $279); katespade.com

Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Party Tweed Jacket, $169 (orig. $449); katespade.com

Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! All Wrapped Up In Pearls Drop Earrings, $20 (orig. $69); katespade.com

Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Laurel Way Reese Satchel, $129 (orig. $399); katespade.com

Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Penn Place Embossed Neda Wallet, $69 (orig. $229); katespade.com

Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Shore Street Bold Roses Mini Margareta Tote and Shore Street Bold Roses Mini Tinie Wristlet, $119 with code MAKEITTWO (orig. $299 and orig. $119); katespade.com

