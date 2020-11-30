Kate Spade Secretly Launched a Surprise Cyber Monday Sale with Handbags Up to 75% Off
Prices start at just $19
Just when we thought Cyber Monday deals couldn’t get any better, Kate Spade secretly dropped a surprise sale right under our noses — and believe us when we say, you’re not going to want to miss out on this one.
For today only (November 30), you can score up to 75 percent off hundreds of covetable Kate Spade handbags, wallets, jewelry, clothing, and more. Prices start at just $19, and with deals this good, we wouldn’t blame you for getting everyone on your holiday gift list something from this incredible sale. Not only that, but Kate Spade is offering up Bundle Deals on select styles so you can save even more on classic handbags, wallets, and wristlets — including this adorable floral-print mini tote and matching wristlet bundle for $119. Just be sure to enter the promo code MAKEITTWO at checkout.
As if shopping Kate Spade’s Surprise Cyber Monday sale for up to 75 percent off wasn’t amazing enough, the brand also included a special daily deal on this gorgeous Greta Court Penny Tote, now just $59! Complete with a zip-top closure and sparkly bottom, this classic tote with a twist is perfect for fitting all of your daily essentials like your wallet, keys, lipstick, umbrella, and even a tablet or small laptop.
Buy It! Greta Court Penny Tote, $59 (orig. $199); katespade.com
With only mere hours left to shop this Cyber Monday sale, you’ll likely want to start adding your favorites to your shopping cart ASAP. First things we’re scooping up? This chic top-handle satchel for $129, a pair of pretty pearl drop earrings on sale for $20, and this embossed leather wallet for a whopping $106 off its original price. Of course, we can’t resist adding this timeless tweed jacket for $208 off to our shopping carts, either.
Scroll down to shop these and more of the best Cyber Monday handbag deals from Kate Spade before the sale ends tonight.
Buy It! Laurel Way Crossbody, $79 (orig. $279); katespade.com
Buy It! Party Tweed Jacket, $169 (orig. $449); katespade.com
Buy It! All Wrapped Up In Pearls Drop Earrings, $20 (orig. $69); katespade.com
Buy It! Laurel Way Reese Satchel, $129 (orig. $399); katespade.com
Buy It! Penn Place Embossed Neda Wallet, $69 (orig. $229); katespade.com
Buy It! Shore Street Bold Roses Mini Margareta Tote and Shore Street Bold Roses Mini Tinie Wristlet, $119 with code MAKEITTWO (orig. $299 and orig. $119); katespade.com
Shop More Cyber Monday 2020 Deals:
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Only Members Can Score These Amazon Prime Cyber Monday Deals That Start at $7
- Celebrities Can’t Stop Wearing These Stylish Disposable Face Masks That Are 40% Off Today
- Kate Spade Secretly Launched a Surprise Cyber Monday Sale with Handbags Up to 75% Off
- The Loungewear Brand That Nina Dobrev, Rihanna, and More Celebs Love Is Majorly Discounted at Amazon