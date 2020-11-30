Kate Spade Secretly Launched a Surprise Cyber Monday Sale with Handbags Up to 75% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Just when we thought Cyber Monday deals couldn’t get any better, Kate Spade secretly dropped a surprise sale right under our noses — and believe us when we say, you’re not going to want to miss out on this one.

For today only (November 30), you can score up to 75 percent off hundreds of covetable Kate Spade handbags, wallets, jewelry, clothing, and more. Prices start at just $19, and with deals this good, we wouldn’t blame you for getting everyone on your holiday gift list something from this incredible sale. Not only that, but Kate Spade is offering up Bundle Deals on select styles so you can save even more on classic handbags, wallets, and wristlets — including this adorable floral-print mini tote and matching wristlet bundle for $119. Just be sure to enter the promo code MAKEITTWO at checkout.

As if shopping Kate Spade’s Surprise Cyber Monday sale for up to 75 percent off wasn’t amazing enough, the brand also included a special daily deal on this gorgeous Greta Court Penny Tote, now just $59! Complete with a zip-top closure and sparkly bottom, this classic tote with a twist is perfect for fitting all of your daily essentials like your wallet, keys, lipstick, umbrella, and even a tablet or small laptop.

Image zoom Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Greta Court Penny Tote, $59 (orig. $199); katespade.com

Scroll down to shop these and more of the best Cyber Monday handbag deals from Kate Spade before the sale ends tonight.

Image zoom Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Laurel Way Crossbody, $79 (orig. $279); katespade.com

Image zoom Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Party Tweed Jacket, $169 (orig. $449); katespade.com

Image zoom Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! All Wrapped Up In Pearls Drop Earrings, $20 (orig. $69); katespade.com

Image zoom Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Laurel Way Reese Satchel, $129 (orig. $399); katespade.com

Image zoom Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Penn Place Embossed Neda Wallet, $69 (orig. $229); katespade.com

Image zoom Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Shore Street Bold Roses Mini Margareta Tote and Shore Street Bold Roses Mini Tinie Wristlet, $119 with code MAKEITTWO (orig. $299 and orig. $119); katespade.com

