Kate Spade Has Handbags on Sale for as Low as $49 (but Not for Long!)

Image zoom

Get your credit cards ready because the Kate Spade Cyber Sale has officially begun! As if shopping the brand’s Surprise Sale and Black Friday Sale wasn’t already enough of a treat this past week, you can now score 50 percent off everything sitewide. We’re not joking! Whether you’re looking to scoop up a new piece of arm candy for yourself or cross gifts off your holiday shopping list, this is one Cyber Monday sale you’re not going to want to miss.

Not only can you shop Kate Spade’s newest collection of sparkly handbags on sale, but everything already on markdown is also included in this incredible Cyber Monday deal. Just be sure to enter the code CYBERFUNDAY at checkout. First things we’re adding to our shopping carts? This statement-making velvet top handle bag, a chic colorblocked leather satchel, and of course, this metallic leopard-print crossbody bag. Don’t sleep on Kate Spade’s clothing, shoes, and jewelry sections either — there are tons of adorable coats, sweaters, dresses, heels, and accessories that make the perfect holiday gifts, all at incredible prices too.

Scroll down to shop six of our favorite handbag styles on sale for 50 percent off and be sure to check out the rest of Kate Spade’s Cyber Monday Sale before it ends tonight.

Image zoom

Buy It! Taylor Medium Belt Bag, $49 with code CYBERFUNDAY (orig. $98); katespade.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Bowie Velvet Mini Top Handle Bag, $149 with code CYBERFUNDAY (orig. $298); katespade.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Toujours Medium Satchel, $179 with code CYBERFUNDAY (orig. $358); katespade.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Nicola Metallic Leopard Twistlock Chain Wallet, $134 with code CYBERFUNDAY (orig. $268); katespade.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Molly Panther Dot Large Tote, $114 with code CYBERFUNDAY (orig. $228); katespade.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Andi Canteen Bag, $149 with code CYBERFUNDAY (orig. $298); katespade.com