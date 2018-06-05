When the late designer Kate Spade launched her handbag line in 1993, she was simply trying to fill a hole in her own handbag collection, she said: “I wanted a functional bag that was sophisticated and had some style.”

It turned out thousands of women agreed with her, and her now-iconic boxy nylon bags were soon spotted everywhere from the mall to the Oscars. Check out the A-listers spotted with her styles and the major milestones the designer achieved.