The love that Kate Spade had for her daughter was clear to those that knew the late fashion mogul.

“She was a beautiful person. I saw her all the time. I saw her a lot with her daughter, you could tell she cared about her a lot,” a resident in Spade’s New York apartment building told PEOPLE on Wednesday of the handbag designer’s relationship with her daughter, 13-year-old Frances.

“She loved her daughter and she always looked happy,” the resident added.

Spade, 55, was found in her bedroom at her Manhattan residence around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to N.Y.C. police sources. Her housekeeper, who had arrived for the day, discovered her body. Officials said Spade was unresponsive from an apparent suicide, and she was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. A police source confirmed to PEOPLE that Spade was alone in her New York City apartment when she died.

Spade was “the most wonderful person,” a longtime neighbor said.

According to a source who frequently saw Spade, the mother of one didn’t appear to be depressed in the days leading up to her death.

Gregory Pace/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

“Last week I saw her by herself walking, going back to her building. Did she looked depressed? No. She looked like an average person,” the source . said. “She didn’t look like she had any problems. I was surprised. It just came out of the blue.”

Spade’s suicide this week rattled the fashion world where she made her name, largely on her eponymous handbags — the cornerstone of an accessories business that eventually grew to billion-dollar prominence.

Since the designer’s death, much attention has been paid to the problems she may have been facing away from the spotlight, including with her husband Andy.

A source close to her family — while challenging an interview with her older sister claiming she had grappled with mental illness — described Spade as “kind, generous, funny, warm and [an] extremely private person.”

In a statement of their own, Spade’s family said, in part: “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).