Two days after the tragic suicide of legendary fashion designer Kate Spade, her family is asking for an end to rumors and speculation surrounding her mental health.

In a statement released to PEOPLE on Thursday, Kate’s brother Earl Brosnahan thanked fans for all the love and support while asking for privacy on behalf of his loved ones.

“We are grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support the family has received over the last few days,” he said. “We should all remember the beauty and joy that Kate brought to this world.”

He continued: “But it is sad and very hurtful, given the pain the family is enduring, that people with no real knowledge of the situation are leaking false, speculative information that maligns Kate’s character and belittles the health issues she bravely fought. We once again ask that the family’s privacy be respected during this challenging time.”

The New York Medical Examiner’s office declared Thursday that Kate’s death was suicide, two days after she was found dead at her Park Avenue home in New York City.

On Wednesday Kate’s husband and business partner, Andy Spade, released a statement to The New York Times, revealing that his wife suffered from mental illness.

“There was no indication and no warning that she would do this,” he said of her sudden death. “It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling.”

Andy and their 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix are asking for privacy as they cope with their loss.

“Kate was the most beautiful woman in the world,” he said in the statement to PEOPLE. “She was the kindest person I’ve ever known and my best friend for 35 years. My daughter and I are devastated by her loss, and can’t even begin to fathom life without her. We are deeply heartbroken and miss her already.”

On Thursday Kate’s father, 80-year-old Frank Brosnahan, told the Wall Street Journal that he spoke to his daughter the day before her death. “She was happy and we made plans to meet in California,” he said.

She reportedly “spoke excitedly” to her father about a West Coast trip she was going on with her daughter, 13-year-old Frances Beatrix Spade.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).