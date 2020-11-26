Everything at Kate Spade Is on Sale for 50% Off — Including the Handbag Pippa Middleton Loves
Treat yourself and everyone on your holiday gift list to some cute new arm candy this season
Despite the holidays being a bit different this year, there are still many reasons to be thankful — and one of those reasons is the incredibly awesome Kate Spade Big Deal Friday sale that just dropped.
Black Friday is just hours away but Kate Spade is giving shoppers a major head start on all of the amazing deals it has to offer in honor of the holiday weekend. Through November 29, you can score 50 percent off sitewide when you enter the code TGIBDF at checkout (some exclusions apply). To make shopping the Big Deal Friday sale even easier, Kate Spade has already listed all sale prices so you know exactly what you’ll be paying as you add your favorite items to your cart. Easy enough, right?
But wait, Kate Spade’s Black Friday sale gets even better: Not only can you enjoy 50 percent off practically everything sitewide — including handbags, jewelry, shoes, ready-to-wear, and more — you can even take half off all sale items for even bigger savings! Although there are thousands of fashionable handbags, wallets, accessories, and more to choose from, we suggest scooping up your favorites ASAP because with prices this good we have a feeling styles will be selling out in no time.
Whether you’re looking for a statement-making clutch to wear on the weekends (we especially love this metallic chain wallet on sale for just $94) or a gorgeous new top-handle bag to carry to the office, like this sleek Romy Satchel for $133, you surely don’t want to miss out on scoring them for 50 percent off. Looking for a timeless handbag that can take you from work to weekend with ease? The Nicola Twistlock Medium Shoulder Bag is on sale for a whopping $279 off its original price (and happens to be one of the brand’s styles Pippa Middleton loves).
To help get your shopping cart started we picked out five of our favorite handbags on sale with prices starting as low as just $35, but there’s plenty more where these come from! Scroll down to shop these and more can’t-miss deals from Kate Spade’s Big Deal Friday sale now.
Buy It! Taylor Medium Belt Bag, $34.50 with code TGIBDF (orig. $98); katespade.com
Buy It! Nicola Twistlock Medium Shoulder Bag, $119.50 with code TGIBDF (orig. $398); katespade.com
Buy It! Everything Spade Flower Large Tote, $179 with code TGIBDF (orig. $398); katespade.com
Buy It! Spencer Metallic Chain Wallet, $94 with code TGIBDF (orig. $188); katespade.com
Buy It! Romy Medium Satchel, $132.50 with code TGIBDF (orig. $378); katespade.com
