Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Treat yourself and everyone on your holiday gift list to some cute new arm candy this season

Everything at Kate Spade Is on Sale for 50% Off — Including the Handbag Pippa Middleton Loves

Despite the holidays being a bit different this year, there are still many reasons to be thankful — and one of those reasons is the incredibly awesome Kate Spade Big Deal Friday sale that just dropped.

Black Friday is just hours away but Kate Spade is giving shoppers a major head start on all of the amazing deals it has to offer in honor of the holiday weekend. Through November 29, you can score 50 percent off sitewide when you enter the code TGIBDF at checkout (some exclusions apply). To make shopping the Big Deal Friday sale even easier, Kate Spade has already listed all sale prices so you know exactly what you’ll be paying as you add your favorite items to your cart. Easy enough, right?

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But wait, Kate Spade’s Black Friday sale gets even better: Not only can you enjoy 50 percent off practically everything sitewide — including handbags, jewelry, shoes, ready-to-wear, and more — you can even take half off all sale items for even bigger savings! Although there are thousands of fashionable handbags, wallets, accessories, and more to choose from, we suggest scooping up your favorites ASAP because with prices this good we have a feeling styles will be selling out in no time.

To help get your shopping cart started we picked out five of our favorite handbags on sale with prices starting as low as just $35, but there’s plenty more where these come from! Scroll down to shop these and more can’t-miss deals from Kate Spade’s Big Deal Friday sale now.

Image zoom Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Taylor Medium Belt Bag, $34.50 with code TGIBDF (orig. $98); katespade.com

Image zoom Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Nicola Twistlock Medium Shoulder Bag, $119.50 with code TGIBDF (orig. $398); katespade.com

Image zoom Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Everything Spade Flower Large Tote, $179 with code TGIBDF (orig. $398); katespade.com

Image zoom Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Spencer Metallic Chain Wallet, $94 with code TGIBDF (orig. $188); katespade.com

Image zoom Credit: Kate Spade

Buy It! Romy Medium Satchel, $132.50 with code TGIBDF (orig. $378); katespade.com

Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals: