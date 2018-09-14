Celebs Are Obsessed with These Kate Somerville Products (so We Got a Big Discount on Them)

Kate Somerville is the woman behind Meghan Markle’s gorgeously glowing skin, and she’s the brains behind the line of skincare products that celebrities like Lucy Hale, Drew Barrymore, and Anna Kendrick can’t get enough of. And lucky for us, the celeb-loved brand is currently having a major sale!

During its Friends and Family sale, you can get 20 percent off your entire purchase, which is a pretty sweet deal considering you can score the wildly popular ExfoliKate Gentle Exfoliating Treatment and the EradiKate Mask Foam-Activated Acne Treatment on a major discount. Even better? PEOPLE readers can get an extra five percent off the already discounted prices with promo code “PEOPLE25” at checkout.

You’ll have to hurry if you want to grab 25 percent off because the deal ends on Monday, September 17. Keep scrolling to see what we’ll be buying thanks to the rave Kate Somerville reviews from some of our favorite celebrities.

Meghan Markle

Before she was the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle regularly got facials from Somerville. “I’ve been going to Kate’s clinic in L.A. for facials for years, and [since I’ve been living] in Toronto for work, I still use the products to maintain that glow that her facials give,” Meghan said in an interview with The Lady Loves Couture. And since the new royal has been doing all of her own makeup, we’re pretty sure she’s still applying Kate Somerville’s Quench Hydrating Face Serum because her skin always looks dewy (and perfect, might we add).

Buy It! Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating Face Serum, $56.25 (orig. $75); katesomerville.com

Drew Barrymore

The beauty junkie may have her own Flower Beauty makeup line, but she still has a cabinet full of ride-or-die skincare faves from other brands, including some Kate Somerville products. In an interview with the New York Times, she listed Kate Somerville’s Age Arrest Eye Cream as her go-to secret for dark circles. And since we know Barrymore gives it to us straight when it comes to her beauty reviews, we’ll be stocking up on a bottle or two of this cream while it’s on sale.

Buy It! Kate Somerville Age Arrest Eye Cream, $56.25 (orig. $75); katesomerville.com

Lucy Hale

If you have sensitive skin like Pretty Little Liars star, Lucy Hale, you’re going to be just as obsessed with Kate Somerville products as she is. “My skin is super sensitive—I can’t have stuff that has a lot of s— in it—so [Kate Somerville’s] products keep my skin in check,” she told W Magazine. Hale has been known to love Kate Somerville’s retinol, DermalQuench Liquid Lift+Retinol, and recently she’s been loving the brand’s Mega-C Dual Radiance Serum, too. If you’ve got sensitive skin, now’s your chance to snag Hale’s favorites and put her secret weapon to the test.

Buy It! Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift+Retinol, $73.50 (orig. $98); katesomerville.com

Anna Kendrick

The A Simple Favor actress takes skincare very seriously in her beauty regimen. “I always end up breaking out when I fly a lot, but I’ve realized the most important thing when traveling is being moisturized,” she told the New York Times. “So now I’m using the Kate Somerville Nourish moisturizer.” Test out her pro tip on your next trip by adding Nourish Daily Moisturizer to your cart while it’s marked way down.

Buy It! Kate Somerville Nourish Daily Moisturizer, $48.75 (orig. $65); katesomerville.com