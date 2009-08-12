Kate Moss's Just Cavalli Fall Ads Revealed!

Mert & Marcus for Just Cavalli

From Posh and Becks‘s steamy Emporio Armani ads, Gisele‘s bump-free London Fog campaign, Scarlett Johansson‘s sultry Mango images, Bar Refaeli’s barely-there Rampage sitting and more, fall ads are showing plenty of skin. And now, supermodel Kate Moss joins the crowd with her vampy Just Cavalli ads. Kate gets her inner party girl on in fun sparkly minidresses and sexy smoky eye makeup for the moody ads shot by Mert & Marcus. This is Kate’s third consecutive season fronting the campaign for the Italian fashion label, and we couldn’t think of anyone better for the job! From her perfect golden side-swept bangs to her super long legs, Kate is a natural pick for the young and fun contemporary line. Tell us: What do you think of Kate Moss’s Just Cavalli ads? What fall ad is your favorite?

Mert & Marcus for Just Cavalli