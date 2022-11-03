Kate Moss Wears Sheer Gown to Honor Anthony Vaccarello at 'WSJ. Magazine' 's Innovator Awards 

Kate Moss dared to bare with her latest red carpet look.

On Wednesday night, the legendary supermodel walked WSJ Magazine's 12th annual Innovator Awards carpet at the Museum of Modern Art, where she was accompanied by Saint Laurent creative director and the publication's fashion honoree, Anthony Vaccarello.

Moss donned a chartreuse jumpsuit with a sultry halter top and sheer skirt revealing her black underwear and midriff, pulled from the label's spring/summer 2023 collection. The design also featured a loose-fitting hood, which Moss seamlessly pulled over her top-knot bun.

Her bangles and bejeweled statement earrings added a bohemian touch while her shimmering arm cuff completed the look with a does of sparkle.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

Later in the evening, the Cosmoss founder made her way onto the stage to present Vaccarello, who was recognized for his work in fashion and transforming the French house into a nearly $3 billion brand.

WSJ. Magazine's November issue will be available in the U.S. on Saturday, November 12.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

The fashion icon, 48, also joined a crew of Saint Laurent models including Hailey Bieber, who repped the brand at the 2022 Met Gala, Shalom Harlow and Amber Valletta, who also received the hooded gown t memo wearing an olive green number similar to Moss' ensemble.

Moss has been sporting see-through dresses since 1993; to this day one of her most iconic looks is the pearlescent slip dress that revealed her black briefs and chest.

While appearing on an episode of Vogue's Life in Looks series she revealed that the bare all moment was accidental.

"I did not know that this dress was see-through until the pictures came the next day in the newspaper. It was the flash that made it look naked," she said of the dress, which she wore to the Elite Models "Look of the Year" party almost thirty years ago. "Good dress, good night."