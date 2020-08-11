Kate Moss Hits the Beach in a Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit While on Vacation with Her Daughter
The supermodel's 17-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss joined her for a fun day at the beach
Kate Moss is soaking up some sun!
During a relaxing beach getaway on the Spanish island Formentera in the Mediterranean Sea the supermodel, 46, wow'd in a sleek plunging black swimsuit as she was photographed coming out of the ocean after going snorkeling.
With a pair of scuba fins in-hand, Moss was seen walking along the sand wearing a sexy one-piece with a dramatic V-neck that plunged all the way down past her chest, which she accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings. The star enjoyed the beach day with her 17-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss, who also joined her for a mother-daughter ride on a jetski in the water.
Lila has already started following in her mom's footsteps when she kicked off her modeling career at age 16 with a gig for Marc Jacobs Beauty. She's represented by Moss' own modeling agency, Kate Moss Agency, who also represents Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie and singer Rita Ora.
When her daughter first started her career in modeling, Moss told Harper's Bazaar that she hopes to inspire her to take a healthy approach to working.
“For Lila and her friends, it’s hard because it’s all there on the phone, the Kardashian factor, it’s in their face much more than it was for us,” Moss said about her fellow ’90s models. “It’s instant inspiration but also instant judgment. But she has seen me, and I’m not obsessed with myself, so hopefully that will rub off.”
Even though Moss has plenty of advice to pass down to Lila in regards to the fashion industry, she actually turns to her daughter for tips when it comes to makeup.
“She teaches me everything,” Moss told Harper’s Bazaar about her daughter with Dazed Media co-founder Jefferson Hack. “Lila and her friends follow all the beauty blogs and Instagram accounts, and she’ll be like, ‘Mum, you have to try this, it’s amazing what they can do now.’ She does all that contouring and stuff, which I’m sure they do to me when I’m at work, but I never pay any attention."