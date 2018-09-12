Kate Moss Felt 'Pressure' to Pose Topless as a Teen Model: 'I Did Not Like It At All'

Vic Singh/REX/Shutterstock

In many of Kate Moss‘ most iconic modeling shoots, she regularly went without clothes. But the supermodel revealed she never actually felt comfortable stripping down when she worked in the fashion industry a teen.

“Yeah there was pressure [to pose topless],” Moss, 44, tells Megyn Kelly in a new interview on Megyn Kelly Today. “I worked with a woman photographer, Corinne Day, and she always liked me with no top on. And I did not like it at all when I first started.”

She continues, “[Photographer] Mario [Sorrenti] was my boyfriend so I was kind of used to it, but I still was always like, ‘Can I just put some clothes on?’ But that was the job and so we kind of just did it.”

Now, Moss thinks young models have more of a choice when it comes to posing nude than she did when she first started.

“They don’t have to do it if they don’t want to do it. I wouldn’t let my daughter do it. I look at her now and she is 15 and to think I was going topless at her age, it’s crazy,” the supermodel says.

But if her daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack, does want to follow in her famous footsteps, Moss wouldn’t stop her from pursuing a career in modeling.

“It’s up to her. I am leaving it up to her,” she says. “I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can, if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do.”

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, many models began speaking out about experiencing harassment while modeling. In Jan. 2018, photographers Mario Testino and Bruce Weber were accused of sexual harassment by dozens of male assistants and models, according to an exposé from The New York Times.

According to the Times, the detailed allegations of sexual harassment against Testino — who has done shoots with photo shoots for Prince William and Princess Kate, Serena Williams and more celebrities — include unwanted sexual advances, groping and masturbation.

The Times also reported that 15 current and former male models had made sexual misconduct allegations against Weber. The detailed allegations of sexual misconduct made against Weber included “breathing exercises” led by the photographer, which allegedly resulted in groping and coercive sexual behavior.

Weber frequently shot models in the nude, and he was also known for his sexually provocative Calvin Klein ads in the ’90s, many of which featured Moss.

In Sept. 2018, Condé Nast reportedly blacklisted fashion photographer Terry Richardson, who has photographed everyone from Rihanna to Miley Cyrus, from working with magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ in the wake of years of sexual harassment allegations.

Richardson has denied the allegations made against him.