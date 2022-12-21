Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Hits Back at Nepotism Claims: 'Life Isn't Fair'

Lottie Moss is responding to her critics.

The half-sister of fashion icon Kate Moss defended her success in the modeling industry in a series of tweets on Wednesday, speaking out against claims that her career is due to her famous sibling.

"I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful," she wrote, adding that she understands that "its not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that."

"But guess what?" she continued. "Life isn't fair — if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!"

While Moss, 24, added in a separate tweet that she is grateful for the opportunities she's had and stressed that she is "privileged being related to a huge model," she closed her series of tweets by expressing that "sh---ing on others because of it makes NO sense."

The tweets come amid the series of articles published by Vulture and New York Magazine about "nepo babies," figures in the entertainment industry with famous parents, that included her niece, Kate's daughter, Lila Grace Moss.

Moss began her career in the modeling industry at just 16 years old when she made her first official modeling appearance in Teen Vogue's April 2014 issue.

By 2016, she hit a career milestone when she was 18 years old and graced the cover of Paris Vogue's May issue alongside male model Lucky Blue Smith in a feature that highlighted the "runway stars of tomorrow."

Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Last week, she reflected on her career through an Instagram post, speaking out about how it affected her mental health and further elaborating on her "very privileged position."

"I understand I have come from a very privileged position being the sister of someone very famous but believe it or not that person never really supported me, my parents were amazing but could not relate to what I was going through and did not know the full extent of what I was going through most of the time," she wrote in a portion of the caption.

"I was pretty much on my own so I had to navigate this by myself and do the best I could which I feel I have," she added.