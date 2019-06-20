Image zoom Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Body confidence comes in waves — even for supermodels.

Lottie Moss (little sister to fashion icon Kate Moss) walked the ELLE List Party red carpet on Wednesday in a daring black minidress. With sheer panelling and an above-thigh-high slit, the strapless dress proved good looks run in the Moss family.

Image zoom Lottie Moss/Instagram

But in a few stories posted to her Instagram account later that day, Moss, 21, admitted she didn’t feel as great as she looked.

“Feeling super uncomfortable with my weight at the moment so wearing this dress was a big thing for me, but it’s important for people to know it’s okay to go up and down in weight and it’s super normal!!!”

Image zoom Ian West/PA Images via Getty

RELATED: People of All Shapes and Sizes Walk ‘The Real Catwalk’ in Bathing Suits for Body Positivity

In 2016, the British beauty hit a career mile stone, gracing the cover of Paris Vogue’s May issue alongside male model Lucky Blue Smith in a feature that highlighted the “runway stars of tomorrow.” She was just 18 years old at the time.

Ahead of her first design collaboration with PacSun last year, the five-foot-six model opened up to Fashionista about the importance of body positivity and size inclusion.

“I got to fit the clothes exactly how I wanted them to look on my body,” she told the outlet. “That is a part of the collection what I really wanted to get across: That not everyone is a stick-thin model and I’m certainly not. Most girls are [around] five-foot-five. Most of us have boobs. We have bums. We like to have meals, do you know what I mean? I wanted my collection to be like a true reflection of me and I’m a curvy girl.”

Image zoom Lottie Moss in 2016 Dave Benett/Getty

Kate famously spoke out about her thin frame early on in her career, saying that “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.” The controversial statement made headlines at the time and received immediate backlash from mental health and eating disorder support groups. She’s since retracted the controversial statement several times.

‘”There’s so much more diversity now, I think it’s right,” Kate, said in a 2018 interview with Megyn Kelly. “There’s so many different sizes and colours and heights. Why would you just be a one-size model and being represented for all of these people? So yes, for sure, it’s better.”