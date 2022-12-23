Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Shows Off Face Tattoo She Got on Vacation in Bali: 'It Was Impulsive'

Lottie Moss is adding to her ink!

The model and Kate Moss' half-sister, who recently garnered some attention on social media in response to "nepotism" comments, showed off a new tattoo on Instagram — sitting right on her left cheek.

The tat reads "Lover," and Moss opened up about it in a recent interview with Glamour UK.

"Since rehab, I've been on a journey of self-discovery. I've spent a lot of time in Bali, surrounded by nature, reading alone or spending time with like-minded people – and learning to love myself again while finally being free from my former life," she said.

Lottie — who has previously been candid about struggles with anxiety and using substances to self-medicate — shared a TikTok about her time in rehab in February. In its caption, she wrote, "I think I took euphoria too literally u guys 😑," but did not elaborate.

"That's why I decided to get my face tattoo; the word 'lover' under my eye," Moss continued to Glamour UK. "Yes, it was impulsive, but after years of being so controlled, it was my way of expressing that I am free. I'm no longer controlled."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier in the month, Lottie uploaded a TikTok where she shared her journey toward getting the tat, reflecting on it after and admitting that it "could've gone without doing."

"But I actually don't mind it. It's here to stay now," she said. "We're going to learn to love it. The world's going to learn to love it. My mom's going to learn to love it, hopefully, yeah. Don't drink alcohol, kids."

Moss defended her success in the modeling industry in a series of tweets on Wednesday, as she responded to claims that she's famous because of her sibling. The tweets followed a series of articles published by Vulture and New York magazine about "nepo babies," figures in the entertainment industry with famous parents or grandparents.

"I'm so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful," she wrote, writing that she gets that "it's not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that."

"But guess what?" she continued. "Life isn't fair — if you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything! So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!"

The model — who has since seemingly deleted her Twitter account — added that while she is "privileged being related to a huge model," she's still grateful for modeling opportunities. She added that it "makes NO sense" to be "s---ting on others" for that reason.

On Friday, Moss seemingly posted a response on her Instagram Story to those critiquing her over her comments. "The fact that ppl are taking time out of their day to spam my s--- with hate," she wrote. "And u say I have no career?"