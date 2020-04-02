Kate Moss Sells Her Iconic Leopard-Print Coat to Benefit Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Kate Moss is parting ways with a famous piece from her closet in the name of charity.

The supermodel, 46, sold her beloved vintage leopard-print coat in an auction spearheaded by luxury resale site Vestiaire Collective to benefit charities fighting the novel coronavirus, including The World Health Organization, the Italian Lombardia Region Fundraising, France/Paris Hospitals Foundation and Madrid’s La Paz Hospital.

While Moss’s luxury piece is no longer available — it sold for $285.43 on March 31 – the Vestiaire Collective auction also features styles from celebrity trendsetters like Rachel Weisz, Thandie Newton and Charlotte Tilbury. Prominent fashion industry insiders, Vogue Japan editor-at-large Anna Dello Russo and former Vogue Paris editor-in-chief Carine Roitfeld, are selling items from their personal wardrobes as well.

Sought-after designer items, like a Fendi Baguette bag, a Saint Laurent leather vest, a Balenciaga fur coat and more, are still available — and for an unbeatable price, at that!

“In 30 years of my career, I’ve never assisted to something like this before,” dello Russo said in a statement. “Today, this pandemic transformed us into a militant audience: in my small part, I feel I need to do everything I can to be helpful for the people involved in the fight against this virus, and that’s why I decided to partner with Vestiaire Collective and donate my items to Regione Lombardia fundraising.”

Accoridng to a press release, all proceeds (including 100% of Vestiaire Collective’s commission) will go towards coronavirus relief efforts.

Vestiaire Collective co-founder Fanny Moizant said in a statement: “I’m really pleased that so many amazing profiles from around the world have come together to donate pieces from their wardrobes to help raise funds for charities like the World Health Organisation, who are working to combat the health crisis We hope that coming together as a global community will help make a difference.”

