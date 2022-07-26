In a recent interview, Moss said she has "not very good memories" from when she posed topless for the underwear ad alongside Wahlberg

Kate Moss Says She Felt 'Vulnerable and Scared' on Topless Calvin Klein Shoot with Mark Wahlberg

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kate Moss attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Kate Moss attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Kate Moss said her 1992 Calvin Klein ad wasn't as glamorous as it seemed.

The supermodel, 48, opened up about the time in her career during her appearance on Sunday's episode of BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs radio show. In her conversation with host Lauren Laverne, she opened up about feeling "vulnerable" and "scared" while working alongside actor Mark Wahlberg on the set of their shoot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When asked how she remembered working on the underwear campaign, Moss said she had "not very good memories."

"He was very macho, and it was all about him. He had a big entourage. I was just this kind of model," she recalled of working with Wahlberg.

Moss was a teenager when she was featured in the advertisement. She posed topless in the black-and-white photographs, pressed against Wahlberg's body in some photos.

"You felt objectified?" Laverne asked Moss.

"Yeah, completely. And vulnerable and scared," she replied, adding, "I think they played on my vulnerability."

Herb Ritts for Calvin Klein Credit: Herb Ritts for Calvin Klein

"I was quite young and innocent, so Calvin loved that," Moss continued.

She also described feeling "severe anxiety" before the shoot, which resulted in a doctor prescribing her Valium.

"I really didn't feel well at all before the shoot. For like, a week or two, I couldn't get out of bed," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bei/Shutterstock (5146400e) Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg CALVIN KLEIN FASHION SHOW Credit: Bei/Shutterstock

Representatives for Wahlberg and Calvin Klein did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Wahlberg addressed working with Moss on the campaign.

When asked if he "ever made up" with the model — who previously told Vanity Fair she "had a nervous breakdown" when she had to "go and work with Marky Mark" — he replied, "I never really had a problem with Kate, did I?"

"I think I was probably a little rough around the edges. Kind of doing my thing," he recalled. "I wasn't very… worldly, let's say that. But I've seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries."

The British supermodel appeared virtually in court in May to deny rumors that the Pirates of the Caribbean star shoved her down a flight of stairs while they were dating between 1994 and 1998.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she told the court of the pair's vacation to Jamaica in the '90s.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Moss to Testify in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Defamation Trial After Heard's 'Stairs' Remark

"I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," she testified.