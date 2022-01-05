Kate Moss joins Phoebe Dynevor and Jourdan Dunn as the celebrity faces of Charlotte Tilbury's new Beautiful Skin Foundation

Kate Moss Says Daughter Lila Grace Inspires Her to Be 'the Best Person I Can Be'

For supermodel Kate Moss' latest beauty campaign, the icon is getting candid by opening up about the most beautiful things in her life.

To kick off the launch, Moss opened up in an accompanying video (above) about special experiences in her life, citing her family, garden and daughter as inspirations.

"My most beautiful moments are when all the family is sitting down having lunch today on a sunny Sunday afternoon in the country," Moss said in the clip.

She also loves to connect with nature. "My garden is the most beautiful thing I own," the model said.

Kate Moss X Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Campaign Credit: Charlotte Tilbury

As for what makes her feel her best, it's all about being in love.

"Being in love makes me feel beautiful," says Moss, who has been dating photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck for six years. "Beauty to me is what's on the inside."

Above all else, Moss looks to 19-year-old daughter Lila Grace Moss when she needs uplifting energy. "My daughter Lila inspires me to be the best person I can be," said Moss.

Kate Moss X Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Campaign Credit: Charlotte Tilbury

Lila, whose father is Jefferson Hack, a creative director and the co-founder of Dazed Media, has been following in her mom's modeling footsteps and made her big runway debut in Oct. 2020. After her daughter opened Miu Miu's spring/summer 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week, Moss told British Vogue about the emotional experience.

Kate Moss (L) and Lila Moss attend the Longchamp SS20 Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"I was really nervous for her," she recalled of watching the fashion show, which featured a virtual audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I was sitting around the kitchen table…Some girlfriends [were there] and we were waiting for the show to start on the link. When she came out we were like, 'She's doing it! She's doing it!' Yeah, I was really proud."

Tilbury, the celeb-loved makeup artist and longtime friend of Moss, spent the past three years perfecting her brand's new foundation formula, which is meant to subtly blur imperfections and give complexions a luminous glow.