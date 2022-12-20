Kate Moss Channels Her '90s Self with Vibrant Pink Hair in New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Moss previously wore her hair in this pink shade in an iconic photo shot by Juergen Teller in 1998

By Hedy Phillips
Published on December 20, 2022 12:17 PM
Kate Moss for Marc Jacobs RE22/23 Campaign. Credit is Harley Weir
Photo: Harley Weir

Kate Moss is reentering her Pink Ladies era.

The top model appears in a new Marc Jacobs campaign that launched Tuesday, and her famously blonde locks are a vibrant pink shade.

Harkening back to a period of time in the 1990s when she also had pink hair, the new photos of Moss feature her as the face of the Resort 2022/2023 collection. Wearing iconic Marc Jacobs pieces — including a bucket bag and the Kiki boots — Moss feels like a modern version of her original pink self from two decades ago.

Kate Moss for Marc Jacobs RE22/23 Campaign. Credit is Harley Weir
Harley Weir

Shot by Harley Weir and styled by Danielle Emerson, the new photos of Moss, 48, who has partnered with the fashion house for more than 20 years, in a look that feels reminiscent of the pink hair she wore for a Versace show in 1998. Though Moss' pink hair became iconic, she actually only had the look for a week back in the 1990s.

"[It's] so sad, because this picture is when it started looking good," she said on SHOWstudio in 2014 of a photo taken by Jeurgen Teller after her hair was colored for the Versace spring/summer 1999 show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kate Moss for Marc Jacobs RE22/23 Campaign. Credit is Harley Weir
Harley Weir

The Kate Moss Agency shared the memorable photo on Instagram last year, with Moss herself nestled in a bed of blankets with her pink hair strewn about the pillows around her.

At the time, colorist Laurie Foley dyed Moss' hair to match the "rose dust pink" of Versace's accessories, according to New Beauty in 2018.

"It was all hush-hush," Foley said. "They drove Kate in a car with a hat on and snuck her into the atelier, inside Gianni's old spa in Milan. It took at least eight hours because we had to get that brunette off of her without damaging the hair. … I took her all the way light and then I over-toned it with a beige, sparkly champagne toner to get that pinky-purple, dusty, vintage-inspired pink."

The following week, however, Calvin Klein wanted Moss to have brown hair for his New York show, so the pink hair fell to the wayside. Before dyeing her hair again, though, Moss had Teller shoot photos, including the now-iconic shot of her in the bed. The photo can also be found in Kate: The Kate Moss Photo Book, a book of Moss' most memorable photos from over the years.

"I think the one picture in here that is the most me, though, is the Juergen Teller of me with pink hair in bed," Moss said in The Telegraph in 2012. "Because it is us just having a laugh in my bed. There wasn't a hair or make-up artist or anything. It's more like working with an artist, working with Juergen."

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's Friendship Timeline
Meghan Markle Style Evolution
Meghan Markle's Style Evolution: Her Most Iconic Outfits Over the Years
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari attend the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Poke Fun at Age Gap with Cheeky Anna Nicole Smith Halloween Costume
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan Is Honored Among Other Leading Men, Plus Angela Bassett, Kid Cudi and More
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Lizzo Shows Off Her New Hot Pink Locks as she Dances to 'Grrrls'
Lizzo Shows Off Fabulous New Hot-Pink Hair as She Dances to 'GRRRLS' on Instagram
kate moss
Kate Moss' Most Iconic Moments and Throwback Photos
Johnny Depp attends the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Johnny Depp's Dating History: From Winona Ryder to Kate Moss
adam levine
Adam Levine Debuts Barbie-Inspired Manicure Because Pink 'Always Wins'
Zendaya
Zendaya's Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff in Marvel Studios' DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.; LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 28: Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are seen rollerblading on the set of "Barbie" on June 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images); STRANGER THINGS. Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022
Pop Culture Halloween Costume Ideas For 2022
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Suleika Jaouad (L) and recording artist Jon Batiste attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Jon Batiste's Wife? All About Suleika Jaouad
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Alizee Middleton and James Middleton attend the switch on of Bulgari's iconic Serpenti Christmas lights at its flagship boutique with a star studded party in conjunction with Save The Children, on November 12, 2021 in London, England
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet's Relationship Timeline