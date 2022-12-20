Kate Moss Channels Her '90s Self with Vibrant Pink Hair in New Marc Jacobs Campaign

Kate Moss is reentering her Pink Ladies era.

The top model appears in a new Marc Jacobs campaign that launched Tuesday, and her famously blonde locks are a vibrant pink shade.

Harkening back to a period of time in the 1990s when she also had pink hair, the new photos of Moss feature her as the face of the Resort 2022/2023 collection. Wearing iconic Marc Jacobs pieces — including a bucket bag and the Kiki boots — Moss feels like a modern version of her original pink self from two decades ago.

Harley Weir

Shot by Harley Weir and styled by Danielle Emerson, the new photos of Moss, 48, who has partnered with the fashion house for more than 20 years, in a look that feels reminiscent of the pink hair she wore for a Versace show in 1998. Though Moss' pink hair became iconic, she actually only had the look for a week back in the 1990s.

"[It's] so sad, because this picture is when it started looking good," she said on SHOWstudio in 2014 of a photo taken by Jeurgen Teller after her hair was colored for the Versace spring/summer 1999 show.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Harley Weir

The Kate Moss Agency shared the memorable photo on Instagram last year, with Moss herself nestled in a bed of blankets with her pink hair strewn about the pillows around her.

At the time, colorist Laurie Foley dyed Moss' hair to match the "rose dust pink" of Versace's accessories, according to New Beauty in 2018.

"It was all hush-hush," Foley said. "They drove Kate in a car with a hat on and snuck her into the atelier, inside Gianni's old spa in Milan. It took at least eight hours because we had to get that brunette off of her without damaging the hair. … I took her all the way light and then I over-toned it with a beige, sparkly champagne toner to get that pinky-purple, dusty, vintage-inspired pink."

The following week, however, Calvin Klein wanted Moss to have brown hair for his New York show, so the pink hair fell to the wayside. Before dyeing her hair again, though, Moss had Teller shoot photos, including the now-iconic shot of her in the bed. The photo can also be found in Kate: The Kate Moss Photo Book, a book of Moss' most memorable photos from over the years.

"I think the one picture in here that is the most me, though, is the Juergen Teller of me with pink hair in bed," Moss said in The Telegraph in 2012. "Because it is us just having a laugh in my bed. There wasn't a hair or make-up artist or anything. It's more like working with an artist, working with Juergen."