The supermodel also revealed what fabulous designer piece her 18-year-old daughter recently stole from her closet

Kate Moss Says She Was 'Nervous' to Watch Daughter Lila Open the Miu Miu Fashion Show

Despite being a legendary supermodel and an international fashion icon, Kate Moss still has totally relatable mom moments.

The 46-year-old star recently remembers how she felt before daughter Lila Moss made her big runway debut earlier this year in a British Vogue video released on Tuesday, during which Kate's famous friends and family asked her 26 questions about her life and career.

In the clip, Italian fashion designer Stefano Pilati asks Kate what it was like to watch 18-year-old Lila (whose father is Jefferson Hack, a creative director and the co-founder of Dazed Media) open Miu Miu’s spring/summer 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week in October, explaining that, for him, seeing the next generation take over was "emotional."

"I wonder if, for you, it was the same?" Pilati asks. "I find it very beautiful and I wanted to ask you if it was the same also for you."

Seemingly feeling sentimental, Kate smiles before saying, "Aww, Stefano. Yeah, it was so emotional seeing Lila on the runway."

Lila Moss on the Miu Miu spring/summer 2021 runway

"Well, it wasn’t emotional — I was really nervous for her," she recalls of watching the fashion show (which featured a virtual audience due to the coronavirus pandemic). "I was sitting around the kitchen table…Some girlfriends [were there] and we were waiting for the show to start on the link. When she came out we were like, ‘She’s doing it! She’s doing it!’ Yeah, I was really proud.”

During the video, Kate says she has saved most of her clothes for Lila — and reveals that the young model has "already started dipping" into her closet.

"She has recently stolen my Azzedine Alaia skirt," Kate shares. "And it's so cute"

Lila herself also makes a brief appearance in the video interview to ask her mom: "After a hectic day at work, what do you do or what do you use to unwind or relax when you come home?"

Kate sweetly responds, "I like having a hot bath and getting into bed for a cuddle with you if you're available."

The mother-daughter duo have attended multiple presentations together including the Dior Homme fall/winter menswear show in January and the Longchamp spring/summer show last year.

Lila seemingly inherited her mom's love of fashion, and Kate has previously said she fully supports "anything [Lila] wants to do" when it comes to modeling.