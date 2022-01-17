Kate Moss' Most Iconic Moments and Throwback Photos
The supermodel turns 48 on Jan. 16 — we're looking back at some of her biggest moments on-and-off the runway from the last three decades
Kate's First Catwalk
Well on her way to superstardom, Kate Moss walked her first runway in 1992 at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan. Dressed in a gold brocade suit and wide-brimmed hat, her effortless beauty heralded a new era in the fashion industry.
In Her Calvins
In 1992, a 16-year-old Moss posed topless for a seductive Calvin Klein photoshoot alongside Mark Wahlberg, then known as rapper Marky Mark.
The shoot, photographed by Herb Ritts, marked the beginning of her decades-long collaboration with Calvin Klein.
She later spoke out about the experience, saying it triggered a "nervous breakdown." She told Vanity Fair, "It didn't feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn't like it."
Fresh-Faced Beauty
Kate's famous cheekbones were on display as she walked the runway in a low-key look at the Calvin Klein Spring 1993 show in New York City.
Stealing the Spotlight at Chanel
One of Karl Lagerfeld's muses, Moss was a mainstay on the Chanel runway for all of the 1990s.
Red Hot
A curly haired Moss stunned on the runway during the Yves Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 1994/1995 ready-to-wear collection in Paris.
Model Behavior
Dressed in a strappy Calvin Klein gown, Moss posed alongside fellow members of the Big Six (considered the six most famous models of the '90s), pals Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell, at the 1995 Met Gala in N.Y.C.
Va-Va-Versace
Moss modeled an all-black ensemble at Versace's Spring 1995 ready-to-wear show in Milan.
Alexander McQueen's Debut
Moss and McQueen's friendship transcended the runway. Here, the model is seen at the late British designer's debut New York fashion show in March 1996.
The pair frequently worked together before McQueen's death in 2010; the designer famously featured a hologram of Moss in his Fall/Winter 2006 show in Paris.
Lagerfeld's Ladies
As creative director of Chanel, the late Karl Lagerfeld was always surrounded by the industry's top faces: here, the late designer posed with Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Amber Valletta, Kate Moss and Stella Tennant at the Chanel ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 1996/1997 show in Paris.
Let Them Eat Cake
Moss gave off Marie Antoinette vibes with a bouffant updo and heavily rouged cheeks at Vivienne Westwood's 1997 Spring/Summer ready-to-wear collection in Paris.
Famous Friends
Longtime BFFs Moss and designer Marc Jacobs cozied up for a sweet snap at the opening of the Louis Vuitton flagship in N.Y.C.'s Soho in 1998. Jacobs was creative director for the brand for 16 years, until he left in 2013.
Fashion Royalty
Moss posed with Lagerfeld at the Chanel Fall-Winter 2009/2010 ready-to-wear show in Paris.
Modern Muse
Moss and honorary chair Jacobs arrived hand-in-hand at the 2009 Costume Institute Gala, themed "The Model As Muse," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in N.Y.C. The pair radiated Old Hollywood glamour, with Moss in a gold cut-out dress and Jacobs in a classic black tux.
Couture for a Cause
Moss posed alongside longtime best friends Annabelle Neilson and Naomi Campbell at the Fashion for Relief Haiti show during London Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2010 at Somerset House in Feb. 2010. Neilson died in 2018, at age 49.
Top of Her Game
Moss looked ultra glam at the launch of her final seasonal collection for British brand Topshop in Nov. 2010 in London.
Get the London Look
In 2011, Moss celebrated her 10-year collaboration with British beauty brand Rimmel by launching a lipstick collection of her own design, Kate Moss Lasting Finish Lipstick.
Moss x Mango
Moss became the face of Spanish retail giant Mango in 2012; here, she posed at an event celebrating the collaboration in London.
Sheer Thing
During Paris Fashion Week in 2013, Moss walked the runway during the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter ready-to-wear show in an embellished sheer gown and a black bob wig.
Get the Golden Glow
Reminiscent of the nude Calvin Klein sofa ad that shot her to stardom, Moss posed for self-tan brand St. Tropez in 2013 to mark her appointment as the new face and body of the brand.
Like Mother, Like Daughter
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree! Moss' mini-me, then-18-year-old daughter Lila, walked with her supermodel mama for the first time at the Fendi couture show during Paris Fashion Week in July 2021. The show marked designer Kim Jones' first collection for Fendi.
Moss shares Lila with ex Jefferson Hack, a creative director and the co-founder of Dazed Media.
Working the Runway
Moss showed that she's only getting better with age as she stole the spotlight at the Fendi x Versace special event during Milan Fashion Week in Sept. 2021. Daughter Lila also walked in the crossover show.
Kate x Kim K
More recently, Moss showed off her legendary supermodel looks while posing topless for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear Summer 2021 campaign.
"Kate is THE fashion icon; she has a timeless influence that continues to define whole generations of culture and style," Kardashian said of the collaboration.