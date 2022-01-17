Kate Moss' Most Iconic Moments and Throwback Photos

In 1992, a 16-year-old Moss posed topless for a seductive Calvin Klein photoshoot alongside Mark Wahlberg, then known as rapper Marky Mark.

The shoot, photographed by Herb Ritts, marked the beginning of her decades-long collaboration with Calvin Klein.

She later spoke out about the experience, saying it triggered a "nervous breakdown." She told Vanity Fair, "It didn't feel like me at all. I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn't like it."