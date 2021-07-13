Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This may explain the duo's recent hangout in Rome, which included a visit to the Vatican

Kate Moss Stars in Sexy New Ads for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS — See the Topless Photo

Kate Moss is the star of SKIMS' new summer campaign.

After becoming friends with Kim Kardashian through mutual designer friends and falling in love with the flattering pieces from the solution-centered style brand, the iconic supermodel, 47, has been named the new face of SKIMS.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

SKIMS x Kate Moss Credit: SKIMS/Donna Trope

"I've been a fan of SKIMS since day one," Moss said in a press release. "What Kim is doing with the brand is so fresh and modern, making underwear women actually want and that fits perfectly."

SKIMS x Kate Moss Credit: SKIMS/Donna Trope

Moss, who models a selection of styles from SKIMS' bestselling Fits Everybody and Cotton collections in the sexy campaign images, said her entire family has become major fans of the brand. "I wear it, my daughter [Lila Grace Moss, 18] wears it — even my mum [Linda Shepherd] wears it!" she said.

Kardashian, 40, is honored to have Moss representing her brand. "I first met Kate in 2014 through [designer] Riccardo Tisci and was instantly struck by her cheeky humor, authentic and classic beauty — we've been friends ever since," Kardashian said.

The mogul added, "She is THE fashion icon, defining whole generations of culture and style and I am honored to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer!"

Kardashian spent time with Moss and her teenage daughter Lila Grace earlier this month in Rome while visiting the Vatican. Kardashian and Moss took multiple photos together throughout the tour, and also snapped a group pic with their glam squad sitting on the stairs in front of the altar in St. Peter's Basilica.

Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian's SKIMS, which first launched in Sept. 2019, made headlines last month when the star announced her brand is partnering with Team USA to outfit all American female athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games with SKIMS undergarments, loungewear and sleepwear.

Available now for purchase, the SKIMS Team USA campaign was modeled by athletes including soccer star Alex Morgan, swimmer Haley Anderson, Paralympic Track & Field athlete Scout Bassett, hurdler Dalilah Muhammad and basketball player A'ja Wilson.

skims x team usa collection Credit: Courtesy SKIMS