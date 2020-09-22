Kate Moss Makes a Surprise Appearance at Coach Spring/Summer 2021 Fashion Show

Megan Thee Stallion, Kaia Gerber, Cole Sprouse and more celebrities also starred in the label's virtual presentation on Tuesday

During a virtual presentation on Instagram Live on Tuesday, Kate Moss, Kaia Gerber, Cole Sprouse, Megan Thee Stallion and more famous faces debuted pieces from the label's new line themselves — instead of watching this year's show from the front row alongside fashion editors and photographers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The star-studded virtual show (entitled Coach Forever) was shot remotely from around the world in collaboration with German photographer Juergen Teller. Coach Forever showcased the spring/summer 2021 collection, alongside vintage and archival pieces from designer Stuart Vevers' tenure with the fashion house, as well as a few stand-out pieces from the fall 2020 collection, which were re-contextualized for Tuesday's presentation.

“With Coach Forever, I wanted to find new ways of doing things,” Vevers said in a press release. “It was important to me to challenge how we create our collections, and consider their impact on our communities and the planet. I'm excited to keep exploring that through designing and learning, and to have brought this to life with Juergen and our Coach Family.”

After the Instagram Live broadcast, campaign images and more details about the collection began rolling out on the label's social media accounts, with Megan Thee Stallion starting things off.

Image zoom Megan Thee Stallion Juergen Teller

The rapper modeled a classic trench coat, a brown leather tote and kitten heels embossed with the iconic Coach logo in a photo posted to the brand's Instagram feed. "Megan wears a coat crafted from organic cotton and recycled materials, and carries a 1968-inspired, limited-edition bag that you can shop via the link in bio," Coach wrote alongside two photos of the rapper, shot in a desert-like area of Los Angeles.

Next, the designer brand posted a picture of Moss, 46, wearing a coat from Coach's collaboration with artist Jean-Michel Basquiat for its fall 2020 collection. She paired the look with a vintage black bag that was "lovingly restored," Coach wrote on Instagram.

"Forever-icon, model and businesswoman #KateMoss is photographed in London in a look that captures a big #CoachForever mood: love-worn, handcrafted, at ease in the city and 🍃," the label captioned a photo of the supermodel, posing in London. "Yes, we did some time-travel for this Spring 2021 Collection."

Image zoom Kaia Gerber Juergen Teller

Gerber, Sprouse, Debbie Harry, Bob the Drag Queen, Rickey Thompson and more celebrities also appeared in the virtual presentation, though Coach's has not yet posted their campaign photos on Instagram.

Image zoom Juergen Teller

Gerber, 19, sported a white dress with colorful embroidery, styled over a faded graphic t-shirt and paired with a bright orange handbag, blue socks and chunky black boots. While Sprouse, 28, posed in a grassy field wearing grey slacks, a navy blue tee and a tan pin-stripped blazer.