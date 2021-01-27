The mother-daughter duo returned to the catwalk together at Paris Fashion Week to model Kim Jones' debut collection for Fendi

Kate Moss and Daughter Lila, 18, Hit the Runway Together for the First Time at Fendi Fashion Show

Lila Moss looked like a fashion force (and her mom's mini-mi!) as she strutted down the catwalk with mom Kate Moss at the Fendi couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

The mother-daughter duo returned to the runway for famed designer Kim Jones' first collection for Fendi, joining a squad of other top supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne.

Lila, 18, stepped on the catwalk in a sheer, silver beaded caped gown with a draped train worn over a bodysuit and accessorized with a matching headpiece and knee-high boots. Then Kate, 47, stepped on the runway right behind her daughter in an elegant pewter gown with embellishments at the hem and dramatic drop earrings falling all the way down to her chest.

After the traditional runway show, Kate and Lila modeled their high-fashion Fendi ensembles inside a socially-distant glass box together while attendees walked with their protective face coverings on and viewed models up-close.

While other models stayed individually in the glass boxes due to coronavirus regulations, Kate and Lila were able to pose together since they live in the same household.

Lila (whose father is Jefferson Hack, a creative director and the co-founder of Dazed Media), made her runway debut in Oct. 2020 when she opened Miu Miu's spring/summer 2021 Paris Fashion Week show. She looked like a pro as she modeled a blue collared blouse, an oversize blazer and a black mini skirt adorned with rhinestones on the catwalk.

For her second pass down the Italian label's runway — an empty stadium with white rubber walls and colored lines that resembled a basketball court — the up-and-coming model donned a sparkly pink halter-neck top and an orange mini-skirt ensemble from the new collection as a star-studded audience watched virtually.

A few months later, Kate was a proud mom when she told British Vogue that it was "so emotional seeing Lila on the runway."