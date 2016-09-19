Kate Moss Is Launching Her Own Talent Agency!

Kate Moss may have ended her contract with Storm Models earlier this year, but that doesn’t mean she has officially retired her supermodel status. In fact, the runway vet is taking her iconic industry presence one step further by launching her very own talent agency!

The 42-year-old supermodel, who began her career at the age of 14 by lending her gorgeous face to big-name brands like Calvin Klein, is branching out from the agency that made her a household name in order to launch her own eponymous venture, Kate Moss Agency, where she plans to help skyrocket young models’ careers as well as other fledgling stars.

“It’s a dream! It’s so weird,”she told Business of Fashion of her newfound venture. “You know that film Gia? Faye Dunaway plays the agent. I could so do that! But I want to focus more on managing people’s careers than just [running] a modeling agency. I don’t really want pretty people, I want people that want to sing and dance and act — I want to create stars.”

So why did the supermodel decide to swap roles from talent to managing the talent?

“It’s a grown-up thing,” she told Business of Fashion. “I felt like I wanted to do things that were more than modeling. It didn’t matter how much we would try and do it together with them, I was always going to be the little Kate that they’ve known since I was 14,” she explained.

She added: “It was like leaving home. I had to leave, and they were very understanding about it. They were like, ‘Yeah you’ve got to go now, we’ve done as much as we can do.’ I wanted to spread my wings.”

So, what should we expect to see from Moss and her agency in the foreseen future? For now, you can follow the supermodel, along with her new protégés, on social media on the Kate Moss Agency Instagram page.