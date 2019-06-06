Image zoom

More than three decades after she was discovered, Kate Moss‘ career shows no sign of slowing down.

Giorgio Armani just announced that the 45-year-old supermodel as the face of its Fall/Winter 2019/2020 campaign.

The luxury brand dropped the campaign images on Thursday, which were shot by famed fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Moss (who booked her first major campaign with Calvin Klein in the ’90s) fully embodies Giorgio Armani’s signature sex appeal in both the black and white commercial video and the still shots.

The model looks fresh with short and sleek haircut — she also makes a great case for fringy bangs!

Moss has worked with just about everyone in the fashion industry, but this is her first-ever campaign collaboration with the Italian designer.

“Kate Moss stands out as a woman of singular beauty, whose personality and energy decisively set her apart from the fleeting fads of the moment,” Giorgio Armani said in a statement Thursday.

The company also said in the statement that the new campaign, “encapsulates the vibrant, incandescent, iridescent minimalism that is the essential Armani style—a language in which the outfit becomes one with the person—in pure and concentrated frames, where even black and white impart a sense of color. Bold lights cut through the surrounding backdrop reducing it to an essential and luxurious space, accentuating the emerging figure of Kate Moss.”

Moss is joined by two male models, Daisuke Ueda and Thijs Stenneberg, who sport the Fall/Winter 2019/2020 menswear collection.

As of late, it seems like Moss’ 17-year-old daughter Lila (whom she shares with Jefferson Hack, the CEO and co-founder of Dazed Media) is following in her mom’s fashion footsteps.

Last fall, Lila attended an event at Harvey Nichols in London to promote Marc Jacobs’ beauty collection, one week after it was announced that she’s the newest face of the famous brand.