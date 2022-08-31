Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads

The 19-year-old model follows in her mom's famous footsteps — see their striking resemblance!

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 31, 2022 04:51 PM
lila moss; kate moss; calvin klein campaigns
Photo: Alasdair McLellan; Calvin Klein

Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era.

Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces.

Photographed and directed by Alasdair McLellan, the campaign captures Lila in modern yet classic ensembles. For one look, she wears a black tank top with hip-hugging jeans that reveal the waistband of her CK logo undergarments. Her second look is elevated with a sheer black button-down layered over a bra styled with black jeans.

As noted in a statement, the images "nod to the stripped-back images the brand is known for, capturing each talent's true confidence."

Lila joins other famous Calvin Klein campaign faces including BlackPink's Jennie, Chloë Sevigny, Susan Sarandon, Dominic Fike to name a few.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Alasdair McLellan
R: Caption . PHOTO: Alasdair McLellan

Moss, 48, looked back at her own Calvin Klein days in a new episode of Vogue's Life in Looks series, published on Wednesday.

While reminiscing over her first CK Jeans campaign from 1992, in which she dons nothing but a belted pair of denim, the supermodel icon revealed that that the photoshoot led to a branded contract. "That was a big thing — to be a model and have a contract" she shared.

Lila (whose father is Jefferson Hack, a creative director and the co-founder of Dazed Media) is no stranger to fashion industry with a number of campaigns and catwalk moments under her belt.

At 16, she was named the face of Marc Jacobs in 2018, the namesake designer himself gushing over the model's "beauty, composure, patience and kindness." The following year, she starred in the label's campaign celebrating the Highliner Liquid-Gel Eyeliner.

She then took Paris Fashion by storm in October 2020 with her runway debut, walking in Miu Miu's spring/summer 2021 show and commanding the stage in structured blazer and rhinestone miniskirt and a pink-orange set.

lila grace moss miu miu runway
Lila Moss on the Miu Miu spring/summer 2021 runway.

In 2021, Fendi scouted the Moss' to walk its Paris Fashion Week show and, more recently, the mother-daughter duo stopped red carpet traffic at this year's Met Gala in Burberry gowns.

Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.
Gotham/Getty

In a question-and-answer video for British Vogue in 2020, Moss revealed that watching her daughter walk down her first runway "emotional" and nerve-racking (even though she observed through a screen due to the show's virtual audience).

"Well, it wasn't emotional — I was really nervous for her," she said in response to designer Stefano Pilati, who asked what it was like witnessing her daughter's Miu Miu moment. "I was sitting around the kitchen table…Some girlfriends [were there] and we were waiting for the show to start on the link. When she came out we were like, 'She's doing it! She's doing it!' Yeah, I was really proud."

When it comes to Lila's modeling career, Moss is all about letting her mini me forge her own path. "It's up to her. I am leaving it up to her," she told Pilati. "I will support her obviously. I will be her momager! She can, if she wants to. I will support her in anything she wants to do."

