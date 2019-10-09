Kate Moss' 17-Year-Old Daughter Lila Stars in New Marc Jacobs Beauty Campaign

Like mother, like daughter!

Kate Moss‘ daughter, Lila Grace Moss-Hack, is following in her mother’s modeling footsteps with a new campaign for Marc Jacobs Beauty.

According to InStyle, the 17-year-old emerging model is working on a campaign for the brand’s newest product, the Highliner Liquid-Gel Eyeliner. Lila, who was announced as the new face of Marc Jacobs in 2018, posted an Instagram photo promoting the eyeliner on Tuesday.

“I still haven’t fully mastered eyeliner application, but I’m practicing with these new eyeliners,” she told InStyle. “They’re much easier to use because the applicator is really good and it’s smudge-proof.”

YouTuber and makeup artist Nikkie de Jager (NikkieTutorials) created the makeup look that Lila rocks in her Instagram photo.

In October 2018, Lila was announced as the new face of the famous brand. Later that month, the teen — whose father is Jefferson Hack, the CEO and co-founder of Dazed Media — appeared in London to launch Marc Jacobs’ limited-edition Leopard Frost Collection.

“Lila’s beauty, composure, patience and kindness made this project even more special than I could have imagined,” the designer wrote on Instagram when he announced Lila as the face of the brand.

In November, Moss, 45, opened up about her daughter’s makeup skills in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“She teaches me everything,” the model shared. “Lila and her friends follow all the beauty blogs and Instagram accounts, and she’ll be like, ‘Mum, you have to try this, it’s amazing what they can do now.’ She does all that contouring and stuff, which I’m sure they do to me when I’m at work, but I never pay any attention. I’m too busy talking.”

While Lila may show her mom a thing or two about makeup, Moss told Harper’s Bazaar that she has plenty of modeling wisdom to pass down to her daughter. In the industry where appearance is everything, Moss said she hopes to inspire a healthy approach to beauty for the young model.

“For Lila and her friends, it’s hard because it’s all there on the phone, the Kardashian factor, it’s in their face much more than it was for us,” she said about fellow ’90s models. “It’s instant inspiration but also instant judgment. But she has seen me, and I’m not obsessed with myself, so hopefully that will rub off.”